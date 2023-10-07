Hai thành viên phi hành đoàn 70 của đoàn thám hiểm chuẩn bị cho chuyến đi bộ ngoài không gian để thu thập mẫu vi khuẩn

Cuộc sống thành thị

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 7, 2023
NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara and space station Commander Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency (ESA) are gearing up for a spacewalk on October 12. The primary objective of this excursion is to collect microbe samples from the exterior of the International Space Station (ISS). These samples will provide valuable insights into the types of microbes that can survive in the vacuum of space.

During the six-hour spacewalk, O’Hara and Mogensen will carefully gather the samples, which will be processed by scientists back on Earth. By analyzing these microbes, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of the resilience and adaptability of these tiny organisms in extreme environments.

Additionally, a second spacewalk is scheduled for October 20, where O’Hara will venture out alongside astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli of NASA. This time, the focus will be on servicing essential hardware on the space station. The duo will spend approximately six-and-a-half hours in the vacuum of space, removing and replacing faulty radio communications gear and installing new solar array hardware.

To prepare for these spacewalks, the astronauts have been in close contact with specialists on the ground. On Friday, they reviewed the procedures for the upcoming spacewalk and familiarized themselves with the robotics activities necessary to support the microbe-sampling excursion.

These spacewalks represent important contributions to our understanding of the outer space environment and the potential for microbial survival and adaptation. The data collected will not only benefit future space missions but also contribute to our knowledge of how life can thrive under extreme conditions.

By Gabriel Botha

