Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Osiris-Rex của NASA đưa thành công mẫu tiểu hành tinh Bennu về Trái đất

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 24, 2023
Osiris-Rex của NASA đưa thành công mẫu tiểu hành tinh Bennu về Trái đất

After a seven-year expedition spanning over 6.2 billion km, NASA’s mothership Osiris-Rex has successfully delivered a sample of rubble from the asteroid Bennu back to Earth. The sample, which was collected in 2020, holds approximately 250 g of material, with the exact weight to be determined in the coming weeks. This mission marks the first time NASA has brought back a sample from an asteroid.

Bennu, a carbon-rich asteroid roughly the size of a skyscraper, is of particular interest due to its proximity to Earth. Scientists believe that it poses a potential collision risk in the next century. The study of the Bennu sample will allow researchers to investigate the origin of the Sun and other planets, as well as gain insights into how life formed on Earth.

In addition to studying the Bennu sample, Osiris-Rex is now on its way to another asteroid called Apophis, which it is expected to reach in 2029. These missions aim to not only further our understanding of asteroids but also explore potential ways to deflect them if they pose a threat to Earth.

The contents of the Bennu sample are expected to be carbonaceous and dark in appearance, with a significant amount of carbon content. Scientists anticipate finding organic molecules, such as compounds of amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. Additionally, the sample may provide evidence of water in different forms, offering insights into the role asteroids played in delivering water to early Earth.

The container holding the Bennu sample will be opened within the next couple of days, allowing the public to view its contents. This milestone achievement represents a significant step forward in our exploration of asteroids and their potential impact on our planet.

Sources: Hindustan Times, NASA

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Ý nghĩa của ngày Thu phân: Khi ngày và đêm cân bằng hoàn hảo

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Khám phá mới: Enceladus, Mặt trăng của sao Thổ, phun nước khắp nơi

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Những hiểu biết mới về sự hình thành sao và hành tinh: Quan sát hệ thống ba sao

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Ý nghĩa của ngày Thu phân: Khi ngày và đêm cân bằng hoàn hảo

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Khám phá mới: Enceladus, Mặt trăng của sao Thổ, phun nước khắp nơi

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Những hiểu biết mới về sự hình thành sao và hành tinh: Quan sát hệ thống ba sao

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học xác định siêu lục địa trong tương lai, New Zealand khó có thể tham gia

Tháng Chín 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments