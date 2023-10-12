Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Một số tiểu hành tinh có thể chứa các nguyên tố nặng nằm ngoài bảng tuần hoàn

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 12, 2023
Một số tiểu hành tinh có thể chứa các nguyên tố nặng nằm ngoài bảng tuần hoàn

A recent study conducted by physicists at The University of Arizona suggests that certain asteroids may contain heavy elements that are not found in the periodic table. The researchers were interested in the concept of Compact Ultradense Objects (CUDOs), which have a mass density greater than that of Osmium, the densest naturally occurring, stable element.

The team focused on asteroid 33 Polyhymnia, which has a mass density exceeding the maximum density of known atomic matter. According to the study, this suggests that the asteroid could be classified as a CUDO with an unknown composition. To investigate further, the scientists examined elements with atomic numbers higher than those currently listed in the periodic table.

While Osmium remains the densest stable element, the researchers considered the possibility of elements beyond the periodic table. Elements with higher atomic numbers, such as Oganesson, have been experimentally produced and are known to be the densest elements. However, these elements tend to be unstable and have short half-lives.

Using the relativistic Thomas-Fermi model of the atom, the team estimated the mass density of elements beyond atomic number 110. They found that elements in an anticipated theoretical region near atomic number 164 could potentially explain the high mass density observed in asteroid 33 Polyhymnia.

The results of this study suggest that if these superheavy elements are stable enough, they could potentially exist in the cores of dense asteroids. While this is a preliminary finding, it has exciting implications for the field of physics and the possibility of space mining.

The study, which was published in The European Physical Journal Plus, offers new insights into the composition of asteroids and expands our understanding of the elements that can exist in the universe.

Nguồn:
– The European Physical Journal Plus

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Nhật thực 'Vòng lửa' thắp sáng châu Mỹ

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

NASA phát hiện nước và carbon trong mẫu tiểu hành tinh

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Nhật thực trong văn hóa bản địa: Tôn vinh truyền thống và giáo lý văn hóa

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Nhật thực 'Vòng lửa' thắp sáng châu Mỹ

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

NASA phát hiện nước và carbon trong mẫu tiểu hành tinh

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Nhật thực trong văn hóa bản địa: Tôn vinh truyền thống và giáo lý văn hóa

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Phi hành gia NASA Frank Rubio thích nghi với cuộc sống trở lại Trái đất sau sứ mệnh không gian kéo dài một năm

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments