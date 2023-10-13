The International Academy of Astronautics has awarded its prestigious 2023 Laurels for Team Achievement award to the international team that supported NASA’s Artemis I mission. The award was presented on October 1st, during the Academy Day program in Baku, Azerbaijan. The team consisting of scientists, engineers, technicians, and managers in the field of astronautics was recognized for their extraordinary performance and achievement.

The Artemis I mission, which was the first in a series of missions, aimed to establish long-term exploration at the Moon and prepare for future missions to Mars. The award acknowledges the contributions made by NASA and its partners from around the world in supporting the Artemis I flight test.

Amit Kshatriya, the deputy associate administrator for the Moon to Mars Program, accepted the award on behalf of the Artemis I team. Kshatriya expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of NASA, international partners, and industry partners in achieving the success of the mission. He emphasized the importance of conducting groundbreaking scientific research at the Moon and preparing for humanity’s next giant leap towards exploring the Red Planet.

The Artemis I mission involved the launch of the uncrewed Orion spacecraft using the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The spacecraft completed a 25.5-day flight test, covering a distance of over 1.4 million miles around the Moon and back to Earth. The mission was a significant milestone as the Orion spacecraft flew farther than any other spacecraft built for humans, reaching approximately 270,000 miles beyond the Moon. The success of Artemis I paved the way for the subsequent Artemis II mission, which will involve astronauts.

The Laurels award recognized the contributions of various international partners, including the European Space Agency (ESA), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the Italian Space Agency, the Israel Space Agency, and the German Aerospace Center. The Deep Space Network played a vital role in facilitating space communications and navigation for Artemis I through ground stations in Australia and Spain.

Industry partners were also acknowledged for their contribution, including Aerojet Rocketdyne, Jacobs, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Teledyne Brown, United Launch Alliance, Northrop Grumman, and Airbus. Kshatriya dedicated the award to the thousands of skilled workers and their families involved in developing the rocket, spacecraft, and supporting systems for Artemis I.

The International Academy of Astronautics, an independent non-governmental organization recognized by the United Nations, presents the Laurels award. With members from over 80 countries, the academy brings together experts in astronautics to recognize accomplishments, discuss cutting-edge issues, and provide guidance for the non-military uses of space and the exploration of the solar system.

Through the Artemis program, NASA aims to land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon. The agency will explore more of the lunar surface than ever before and utilize innovative technologies to unravel the mysteries of our solar system and our home planet for the benefit of all.

Sources: The International Academy of Astronautics.