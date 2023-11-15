Taming Basilosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended: A Beginner’s Guide

Basilosaurus trong ARK Survival Ascend (Hình ảnh qua Studio Wildcard)

The underwater world of ARK Survival Ascended is home to a diverse range of marine creatures, and one of the most fascinating among them is the Basilosaurus. This passive and docile creature not only exhibits a unique immunity but also boasts impressive combat capabilities. Today, we will explore the process of taming and utilizing a Basilosaurus for various purposes in ARK Survival Ascended.

The Basilosaurus can be found in the shallower parts of the oceans surrounding The Island. Its passive temperament makes it an ideal option for beginners looking to venture into taming aquatic creatures. To initiate the taming process, you will need to gather food such as Kibble and Prime Meat. Approach the Basilosaurus and interact with it to access its inventory. Proceed to feed it the required food while keeping in mind that the feeding process generates a blood discharge, which may attract other creatures like the Manta and Megalodon. It is crucial to deal with these creatures promptly to ensure a successful taming process.

Once tamed, the Basilosaurus becomes an invaluable companion. Its species-specific Immunity Buff, which can be activated by feeding it the aforementioned Exceptional Kibble, provides protection against diseases and harmful environmental effects. Moreover, its exceptional combat capabilities make it an excellent choice for underwater battles and resource gathering.

Hỏi đáp:

Q: What is the temperament of Basilosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended?

A: The Basilosaurus has a passive temperament, meaning it tolerates survivors and other animals even when attacked.

Q: Can the Basilosaurus be tamed easily?

A: Yes, the Basilosaurus is considered one of the easiest creatures to tame in ARK Survival Ascended.

Q: What are the unique features of the Basilosaurus?

A: The Basilosaurus possesses a species-specific Immunity Buff and impressive combat capabilities.

Q: What is the recommended food for taming a Basilosaurus?

A: Exceptional Kibble is the best food choice for taming a Basilosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended.

Q: How can I protect the tamed Basilosaurus from attracting other creatures during the feeding process?

A: It is advisable to promptly clear any blood discharge generated during feeding by using fast and agile mounts like the Ichthyosaurus or by eliminating the attracted creatures using the Baryonyx’s AoE tailspin ability.