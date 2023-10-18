Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Nghiên cứu cho thấy làm việc với robot có thể dẫn đến lười biếng trong xã hội

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 18, 2023
Nghiên cứu cho thấy làm việc với robot có thể dẫn đến lười biếng trong xã hội

A recent study conducted by scientists at the Technical University of Berlin has found that working with robots can lead to social loafing, where individuals relax and let their colleagues do the work instead. The researchers investigated whether humans exhibit social loafing when working alongside robots.

The scientists conducted a simulated industrial defect-inspection task, where participants were provided with images of circuit boards and had to inspect them for errors. Half of the participants were told that the circuit boards had already been inspected by a robot, while the other half were not given this information.

At first glance, it appeared that the presence of the robot made no difference in participants’ behavior and performance. However, upon closer examination, the researchers found that those who knew about the robot’s previous inspection were catching fewer defects in later stages of the task. This suggests a phenomenon known as “looking but not seeing,” where individuals become less mentally engaged with a task when they rely on technology.

The study’s authors also warned that this loss of motivation and decreased attention to detail could have safety implications, particularly in industries where double-checking is common. They acknowledged that their study had some limitations, including the laboratory setting and the fact that participants did not directly work with the robot.

Further research is needed to explore the extent of this issue in real work environments and its impact on work outcomes. Understanding the potential negative effects of working with robots will be crucial as technology continues to advance in human-robot collaboration.

Nguồn:
– Cymek, D.H., Onnasch, L. (2021). Social Loafing in Human-Robot Collaboration: The Case of Situational Engagement and Exclusion. Biên giới trong Robotics và AI.
– Hình ảnh: Bapt

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Những vòng cây cổ thụ tiết lộ bằng chứng về cơn bão mặt trời mạnh nhất từ ​​trước đến nay

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Nghiên cứu cho thấy hệ vi sinh vật của người mẹ đóng vai trò quan trọng trong sự phát triển của thai nhi

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Các hóa thạch chuyển tiếp bị thiếu trong thời kỳ tiền Cambri: Bằng chứng sâu hơn chống lại thuyết tiến hóa của Darwin

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Những vòng cây cổ thụ tiết lộ bằng chứng về cơn bão mặt trời mạnh nhất từ ​​trước đến nay

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Nghiên cứu cho thấy hệ vi sinh vật của người mẹ đóng vai trò quan trọng trong sự phát triển của thai nhi

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các hóa thạch chuyển tiếp bị thiếu trong thời kỳ tiền Cambri: Bằng chứng sâu hơn chống lại thuyết tiến hóa của Darwin

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Dòng phản lực bí ẩn của sao Mộc được phát hiện bởi Kính viễn vọng Không gian James Webb của NASA

Tháng Mười 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments