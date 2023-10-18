Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

NASA cung cấp thông tin chi tiết về cách tiếp cận gần của tiểu hành tinh 2023 TK15

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 18, 2023
NASA cung cấp thông tin chi tiết về cách tiếp cận gần của tiểu hành tinh 2023 TK15

NASA has recently shared information about Asteroid 2023 TK15, which is expected to have its closest encounter with Earth on October 20. This asteroid has been identified and tracked using advanced technological instruments like the NEOWISE telescope, ALMA, Pans-STARRS1, and Catalina Sky Survey.

Asteroid 2023 TK15 is currently traveling at an astounding speed of approximately 79,085 kilometers per hour – even faster than a space shuttle. NASA reveals that it will pass by Earth at an incredibly close distance of only 379,994 kilometers, which is closer than the Moon’s distance of 384,400 kilometers. This close approach marks one of the nearest asteroid encounters of the year.

Belonging to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, this space rock carries a larger semi-major axis than Earth’s. These asteroids are named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by astronomer Karl Reinmuth. Despite its proximity to Earth, Asteroid 2023 TK15 poses no threat due to its small size. NASA estimates it to be roughly 130 feet wide, making it comparable in size to an aircraft.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Asteroid 2023 TK15 will come close to Earth, although it is its first designation as a Near-Earth Object (NEO). It previously passed by our planet on June 18, 2022, but NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) confirms that no additional close approaches are expected in the near future.

In another fascinating discovery, NASA recently embarked on a mission to study an asteroid called 16 Psyche, known for its abundance of precious metals like gold, silver, and nickel. However, there is yet another intriguing asteroid called 33 Polyhymnia that was discovered in 1854. This asteroid, approximately 50-60 kilometers wide, is denser than Osmium, which is recognized as the densest element in the periodic table. Experts speculate that its atomic behavior may indicate the existence of an element not yet known to us.

Sources: NASA, LiveScience

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Sự co rút của sao Thủy: Cái nhìn sâu sắc mới mẻ về hoạt động địa chất của hành tinh

Tháng Mười 21, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Những hiểu biết mới về tầng điện ly của Trái đất được tiết lộ bởi Kính viễn vọng Vô tuyến

Tháng Mười 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Các nhà nghiên cứu tìm thấy điểm tương đồng giữa các vụ nổ vô tuyến nhanh và động đất

Tháng Mười 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Sự co rút của sao Thủy: Cái nhìn sâu sắc mới mẻ về hoạt động địa chất của hành tinh

Tháng Mười 21, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Những hiểu biết mới về tầng điện ly của Trái đất được tiết lộ bởi Kính viễn vọng Vô tuyến

Tháng Mười 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà nghiên cứu tìm thấy điểm tương đồng giữa các vụ nổ vô tuyến nhanh và động đất

Tháng Mười 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

SpaceX Falcon 9 phóng thành công 21 vệ tinh Starlink từ Căn cứ Lực lượng Không gian Vandenberg

Tháng Mười 21, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments