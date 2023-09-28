Một lời kêu gọi kết thúc khác: Tiểu hành tinh 2023 SW6 tiếp cận Trái đất

After narrowly missing a collision with Asteroid 2023 SF6 yesterday, Earth is once again facing a potential close encounter with an asteroid. NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) has issued a warning about the approach of Asteroid 2023 SW6, which is expected to come very close to our planet.

While there is no danger of impact, the asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth on September 28, passing by at a distance of 1.3 million kilometers. Traveling at a speed of approximately 42,755 kilometers per hour, this space rock is nearly the same size as the Chelyabinsk asteroid that caused significant damage when it crashed over the Russian city in 2013.

Estimates from NASA indicate that Asteroid 2023 SW6 is approximately 57 feet wide, making it comparable in size to a small house. It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid discovered in the 1930s. These asteroids cross Earth’s path in their orbits.

Interestingly, this will be the first recorded close approach of Asteroid 2023 SW6 to Earth. NASA’s Small-Body Database Lookup shows that the asteroid will not come extremely close to our planet in the foreseeable future.

In terms of planetary defense, the Alvarez hypothesis sheds light on the potential hazards of asteroid impacts. Proposed by Luis and Walter Alvarez in 1980, this hypothesis suggests that an asteroid strike over 65 million years ago triggered the extinction of dinosaurs. Recent research proposes that Jupiter, the largest planet in our Solar System, may have played a role in diverting the asteroid from its original course towards Earth.

According to physicist Brian Cox, Jupiter’s gravitational force could have altered the asteroid’s trajectory, leading it towards a collision course with our planet. Jupiter’s significant influence in the Solar System highlights its power as both a creator and destroyer.

Nguồn:

– NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO)

– NASA’s Small-Body Database Lookup