Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Bạch tuộc ở Nam Cực sử dụng các protein đặc biệt để sống sót ở nhiệt độ cực lạnh

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 6, 2023
Bạch tuộc ở Nam Cực sử dụng các protein đặc biệt để sống sót ở nhiệt độ cực lạnh

Antarctic octopuses, which live in one of the coldest environments in the world, have long puzzled scientists with their ability to survive in such extreme conditions. However, recent research has shed light on how these intriguing creatures are able to adapt and thrive in their icy habitat.

Scientists from the Marine Biological Laboratory, University of Puerto Rico, and the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke recently conducted an investigation to understand the survival mechanisms of Antarctic octopuses. They discovered that these octopuses have ‘cold-adapted’ enzymes and use their three hearts to pump a special type of blue blood that supplies oxygen to their tissues even in super-cold environments.

Enzymes play a crucial role in various biochemical reactions in organisms. In Antarctic creatures such as octopuses, the enzymes demonstrate unique flexibility that allows them to function in lower temperatures. For example, enzymes from more temperate octopuses slow down significantly in extreme cold, while the enzymes in Antarctic octopuses are able to operate efficiently.

The researchers focused on studying a specific enzyme called the sodium-potassium pump, which is involved in the transport of ions and energy within cells. They compared this enzyme in both Antarctic octopuses (Pareledone) and a temperate species called the two-spot octopus (Octopus bimaculatus). The Antarctic pump performed better in cold temperatures, and a closer examination revealed that the amino acids that make up this enzyme differed slightly from those of the temperate octopus species.

Further analysis showed that mutations in 12 locations of the Antarctic amino acid sequence conferred resistance to cold. Of these mutations, three were found to work together to provide the pump’s cold resistance. Notably, most of these mutations were located at the interface between the pump and the cell membrane, suggesting that this site is crucial for the enzyme’s ability to adapt to extreme cold.

The researchers are planning to conduct additional experiments to understand the details of these mutations and how the protein pumps of Antarctic octopuses allow cells to function in frigid temperatures. This research may have broader implications for understanding the adaptability of organisms in extreme environments.

Title: Antarctic Octopuses Adapt to Extreme Cold Using Specialized Proteins

Source: Marine Biological Laboratory, University of Puerto Rico, and US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke

Note: URLs of the source articles are not provided.

