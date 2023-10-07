Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Quỷ bụi trên sao Hỏa: Kiên trì canh chừng

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 7, 2023
Dust devils, swirling columns of loose surface materials, are more common in Mars’ Northern Hemisphere during the summer season. Perseverance, the rover currently located in the Northern Hemisphere, actively monitors the Martian environment in all directions to study and potentially capture these natural phenomena.

Dust devils on Mars are similar to their counterparts on Earth but have some distinct characteristics. They are formed when the surface of Mars heats up, creating temperature variations that induce local winds. As these winds pick up loose dust and sand, they form spinning vortexes that can reach heights of several kilometers.

Although dust devils are more prevalent during the summer on Mars, predicting their formation remains challenging. Therefore, Perseverance continuously keeps a vigilant eye on the Martian landscape. By monitoring the surroundings in all directions, the rover aims to capture valuable data and imagery of dust devils, contributing to a better understanding of their formation and behavior on this distant planet.

Understanding Mars’ dust devils is crucial for multiple reasons. Firstly, they play a significant role in the Martian weather system, redistributing dust across the planet’s surface and affecting atmospheric dynamics. Secondly, studying these atmospheric phenomena can help shed light on potential hazards they may pose to future human missions to Mars. Dust devils have the potential to influence spacecraft operations and crew safety.

Perseverance’s ongoing efforts to monitor dust devils on Mars provide scientists with a wealth of data and observations. These findings contribute to our understanding of planetary weather patterns, provide insights into the geological activity on Mars, and aid in the planning of future missions to the red planet.

Nguồn:
– NASA – Cơ quan Hàng không và Vũ trụ Quốc gia

