Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Nhật thực một phần: Những điều bạn cần biết

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 13, 2023
Nhật thực một phần: Những điều bạn cần biết

If you’re interested in witnessing a celestial spectacle, don’t forget to look up at the sky this Saturday morning for a partial solar eclipse. However, it is crucial to note that viewing the eclipse without proper eye protection can be dangerous to the naked eye.

During an annular eclipse, the moon does not completely block out the sun, resulting in a mesmerizing “ring of fire” effect around the moon. This is different from a total eclipse where the sun is completely obscured.

To safely observe the partial solar eclipse, it is highly recommended to wear specialized solar eclipse glasses. Frank Florian, the Senior Manager of Planetarium and Space Sciences at TELUS World of Science, explains that these glasses filter out 99.99 percent of the light and harmful rays from the sun, allowing only a small percentage of light to pass through.

Unfortunately, Canadians may not witness the full effects of this particular eclipse. In Edmonton, for example, the moon will cover approximately 54 percent of the sun, creating a visual similar to the “cookie monster taking a bite out of the sun.”

For those interested in observing the celestial event, TELUS World of Science offers a free telescope viewing to witness the moon partially covering the sun.

The partial eclipse is expected to last around two and a half hours, with the mid-eclipse reaching its maximum at 10:28 a.m. in Edmonton. Remember to prioritize eye safety and enjoy this spectacular event responsibly.

Nguồn:
– Senior Manager of Planetarium and Space Sciences at TELUS World of Science, Frank Florian.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

NASA phát hiện tiểu hành tinh đang tiếp cận Trái đất

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Cuộc tìm kiếm bí ẩn hành tinh thứ chín: Sự thật hay hư cấu?

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Cụm sao trẻ gần lỗ đen thách thức lý thuyết hình thành sao

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

NASA phát hiện tiểu hành tinh đang tiếp cận Trái đất

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Cuộc tìm kiếm bí ẩn hành tinh thứ chín: Sự thật hay hư cấu?

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Cụm sao trẻ gần lỗ đen thách thức lý thuyết hình thành sao

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Khám phá bầu trời đêm tại Lễ hội Dark Skies Fringe ở Công viên quốc gia North York Moors

Tháng Mười 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments