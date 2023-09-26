Cuộc sống thành thị

Các nhà nghiên cứu khám phá lại các cộng đồng bị mất ở sa mạc Namib của Angola bằng phân tích DNA

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 26, 2023
Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery in the Angolan Namib desert by uncovering groups believed to have vanished 50 years ago. The study conducted by a team from the Centro de Investigação em Biodiversidade e Recursos Genéticos (CIBIO, University of Porto) and Centro de Estudos do Deserto (CEDO) found communities such as the Kwepe and the last speakers of the click-language Kwadi. Through DNA analysis, the researchers were able to reveal unique pre-Bantu ancestry specific to the Namib desert. This finding sheds light on the complex history of migrations and contact in southern Africa.

Africa, being the birthplace of modern humans, has the highest level of genetic diversity. Although DNA research has provided insight into the continent’s genetic framework prior to the rise of agriculture, challenges related to DNA conservation have limited a comprehensive understanding. To overcome this, the research team embarked on a journey to the Angolan Namib desert, hoping to find clues in modern populations.

The team successfully located groups that were thought to have disappeared over 50 years ago. Among them were the Kwepe, a pastoral group who spoke Kwadi, a click-language. Anne-Maria Fehn, a linguist from CIBIO, interviewed what may be the last two speakers of Kwadi and explained that Khoe-Kwadi languages are linked to a prehistoric migration of eastern African pastoralists.

The researchers also contacted Bantu-speaking groups and marginalized communities associated with a foraging tradition. Through their study, the team found that the inhabitants of the Angolan Namib are genetically distinct from other modern populations and are highly structured among themselves. The descendants of Kwadi speakers and marginalized communities retain a unique Pre-Bantu ancestry found only in populations from the Namib desert.

This groundbreaking research not only provides insight into the genetic structure of the African continent but also reconstructs the histories of contact resulting from the migration of Khoe-Kwadi-speaking pastoralists and Bantu-speaking farmers into southern Africa.

