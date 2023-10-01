Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Isro’s Aditya L1 Spacecraft Escapes Earth’s Influence, Prepares for Venus Mission

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Mười 1, 2023
Isro’s Aditya L1 Spacecraft Escapes Earth’s Influence, Prepares for Venus Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) recently announced that its Aditya L1 spacecraft has successfully traveled over 9.2 lakh kilometers from Earth, escaping the sphere of Earth’s influence. Aditya L1 is the first Indian space-based observatory designed to study the Sun from a halo orbit around the first Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), located approximately 1.5 million km from Earth.

By reaching L1, Aditya L1 will be able to continuously observe the Sun without the interference of eclipses or occultation, enabling scientists to study solar activities and their impact on space weather in real-time. The data collected by Aditya L1 will help in understanding the sequence of processes that lead to solar eruptive events.

While Isro is monitoring the progress of Aditya L1 towards its destination, the organization is also gearing up for its Venus mission, named ‘Shukrayaan’, which is planned for launch in December next year. The Venus mission aims to study the brightest planet in the solar system and its unique features, such as its thick atmosphere with 100 times the atmospheric pressure of Earth and its unknown surface characteristics. The mission will utilize orbital maneuvers in 2025 and subsequent years when Earth and Venus are aligned in such a way that the spacecraft can be placed in Venus’ orbit using minimal propellant.

Previous missions to Venus include the European Space Agency’s Venus Express, which orbited the planet from 2006 to 2016, and Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter, which has been orbiting Venus since 2016. Additionally, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has made multiple flybys of Venus.

Nguồn:

– Isro

– Học viện khoa học quốc gia Ấn Độ

– Cơ quan Vũ trụ Châu Âu

- NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Căng thẳng hạn hán gây ra những thay đổi trong chức năng đất rừng nhiệt đới

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò kiên trì của NASA bắt giữ quỷ bụi sao Hỏa trong miệng núi lửa Jezero

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Căng thẳng hạn hán gây ra những thay đổi trong chức năng đất rừng nhiệt đới

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò kiên trì của NASA bắt giữ quỷ bụi sao Hỏa trong miệng núi lửa Jezero

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh 2008 QY: Chi tiết và hậu quả tiềm ẩn

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments