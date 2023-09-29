Cuộc sống thành thị

Khoa học

Thí nghiệm ALICE đo tuổi thọ của Hypertriton một cách chính xác

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 29, 2023
Thí nghiệm ALICE đo tuổi thọ của Hypertriton một cách chính xác

A recent study conducted by the ALICE collaboration at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has measured the lifetime of a hypertriton, a tritium nucleus with a replaced neutron, with remarkable precision. Hypertritons are a type of hypernucleus that contain a Lambda hyperon and have been the focus of extensive research since their discovery in the 1950s.

The ALICE collaboration, a research group that studies nuclear collisions, used the LHC to collect data on hypertritons and antihypertritons decaying in (anti)3He and a charged pion during 2018. Using advanced computational techniques, the researchers were able to analyze the data and measure the hypertriton lifetime and the separation energy of the Lambda particle.

These precise measurements are vital for understanding the properties of hypertritons and refining our understanding of Λ-nucleon interactions, which play a role in neutron star properties. Additionally, the measurements provide insight into the structure of hypertritons, specifically their level of binding.

The results of this study are consistent with a loosely bound hypertriton, which helps to constrain hyperon-nucleon interaction models. The ALICE collaboration’s measurements add valuable information to the field of hypernuclear physics and pave the way for further exploration of these unique nuclear complexes.

Nguồn:
Physical Review Letters: https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevLett.126.182301

By Vicky Stavropoulou

