Những điểm nổi bật về thiên văn học trong tháng 2023 năm XNUMX

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 30, 2023
In the month of September, the field of space exploration witnessed a series of exciting events and discoveries. Some of these key highlights include the successful landing of the OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample, the capturing of images of India’s lunar lander by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, and the impressive test flight of Stoke Space’s reusable rocket, among others.

One significant achievement was the landing of a capsule containing rocks and dust collected from asteroid Bennu, courtesy of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission. This marks a crucial step toward better understanding the early solar system and the potential resources available on asteroids for future space exploration.

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter provided new insights by capturing images of India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander near the lunar south pole. These images revealed the distinct bright halo left behind by the rocket plume during the landing.

Additionally, the modified camera on the Solar Orbiter probe offered a unique view of the Sun’s corona. By blocking the intense sunlight and highlighting the ultraviolet light from the corona, scientists were able to capture rare images of this seldom-seen region of the Sun’s atmosphere.

Stoke Space also made headlines with its successful Hopper2 test flight, showcasing the vertical takeoff and landing capabilities of their reusable rocket. This test emphasized the importance of landing and reusing upper-stage rocket components, an area where current launch providers face limitations.

Furthermore, NASA’s Juno spacecraft captured a stunning image of the planet Jupiter and its volcanic moon, Io. The image showcased Io’s dynamic surface marked by numerous active volcanoes, providing valuable data for further exploration.

The month of September also witnessed ongoing progress in SpaceX’s Starship program, with the stacking of Starship’s upper stage and booster, as well as successful engine tests for the company’s human landing system for future missions to the Moon.

In addition to these notable achievements, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio set a new record for the longest single spaceflight, returning to Earth after spending almost six months on the International Space Station.

These highlights from September 2023 demonstrate humanity’s continued dedication to unlocking the mysteries of space and pushing the boundaries of exploration.

Nguồn:
- NASA
– Cơ quan Vũ trụ Châu Âu (ESA)
– Không gian Stoke
– C&J Images

By Gabriel Botha

