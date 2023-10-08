Cuộc sống thành thị

Nghiên cứu cho biết ngôi làng cổ ở Syria bị xóa sổ do tác động của vũ trụ

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 8, 2023
A recently published study reveals that an extinct village in northern Syria was likely destroyed by a large comet that hit Earth approximately 12,800 years ago. The impact of the comet caused a significant change in the village’s way of life, transitioning from hunting to agriculture and ultimately leading to the control of wild animals.

The researchers state that this discovery is the earliest example of a human settlement being catastrophically affected by a cosmic impact event. The analysis was conducted on remains excavated from the prehistoric village of Abu Hureyra, which is now submerged beneath Lake Assad in northern Syria.

The study also suggests that there was a drastic shift in the local climate at the time of the comet’s collision with Earth. The comet, known as a Centaur, was a 62-mile-wide icy body that disintegrated upon entering the planet’s atmosphere. These objects are characterized by their asteroid-like appearance but also leave a tail of gas and dust like comets.

An airburst occurred when one of the comet’s fragments, which was extremely hot, exploded high in Earth’s atmosphere. The resulting shockwaves wiped out the village and covered the region with dust, resulting in a cool and dry winter. This event is referred to as the Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis.

Before the comet strike, the settlers primarily consumed wild fruits, berries, and legumes. However, the post-event remains indicate a significant change in their diet, with a shift towards grains and lentils. This change can be attributed to early attempts at agriculture.

Notably, the study also found a rise in drought-resistant crops, indicating a transition to a drier climate. The villagers began cultivating barley, wheat, and legumes, which is supported by the physical evidence.

These findings align with the hypothesis proposed in 2007 that several similar comet airbursts occurred across continents. Over 50 known locations across five continents were affected by fragments of the comet that hit the Syrian village.

Despite the absence of visible craters on the ground due to the explosion in the air, the research team emphasizes that a crater is not necessary to verify an impact. Many accepted impacts do not leave visible craters.

In conclusion, the study sheds light on an ancient Syrian village that was ravaged by a comet impact approximately 12,800 years ago. This catastrophe caused a significant shift in the village’s way of life, leading to the adoption of agriculture and the cultivation of various crops. The findings also provide further evidence of multiple comet airbursts occurring globally during this period.

Nguồn:
– Airbursts and Cratering Impacts (journal)
– “A Village Older than Stonehenge Found Off the English Coast” (article)

