ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 7, 2023
Vách đá vũ trụ: Tiết lộ sự ra đời của ngôi sao ẩn giấu

The recently captured image by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope offers a breathtaking view of the Cosmic Cliffs, which are not actually craggy mountains but the edge of a young star-forming region in the Carina Nebula known as NGC 3324. This infrared image provides insight into previously obscured areas of star birth.

The name “Cosmic Cliffs” describes the appearance of this region, which is located approximately 7,600 light-years away from Earth. However, it is important to note that these cliffs are not made of solid rock. Instead, they mark the boundary of a massive gaseous cavity within NGC 3324.

The James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera was instrumental in capturing this stunning image. Infrared light was utilized to penetrate through the dust and gas that typically obscure such regions, enabling us to witness the hidden beauty of the star formation process.

The Carina Nebula is known for its intense stellar activity, as it hosts numerous massive stars that emit powerful stellar winds and intense ultraviolet radiation. These energy sources shape the surrounding gas and dust, giving rise to the remarkable structures observed within NGC 3324.

Understanding star formation is crucial to unraveling the mysteries of the universe. By studying regions like NGC 3324, scientists can gain insights into the processes that led to the formation of our own Sun and the evolution of the galaxies around us.

This image serves as a testament to the awe-inspiring beauty that lies within the cosmic landscape, as well as our ever-growing understanding of the intricate mechanisms that drive the birth of stars.

Định nghĩa:
– Infrared light: Electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths longer than those of visible light, which allows for the detection of objects that are otherwise obscured by dust and gas.
– Carina Nebula: A vast interstellar cloud located in the Carina–Sagittarius Arm, approximately 7,500 light-years away from Earth.

Nguồn:
– Kính viễn vọng Không gian James Webb của NASA

