Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

The Artist’s Touch: Newly Discovered Details in Ancient Egyptian Funerary Paintings

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
The Artist’s Touch: Newly Discovered Details in Ancient Egyptian Funerary Paintings

Researchers from the CNRS, Sorbonne University, and Université Grenoble Alpes have uncovered hidden details in ancient Egyptian funerary paintings, shedding light on the artistic techniques and practices of the time. Working in collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and the University of Liège, the team used portable tools for nondestructive in situ chemical analysis and imaging, revealing unseen modifications made during the production of the artworks.

The paintings in question, dating back to approximately 1,400 and 1,200 BCE, were found in the tombs of Nakhtamon and Menna in Luxor. Through their analysis, the researchers discovered that certain elements of the paintings were altered or touched up, despite being imperceptible to the naked eye. For instance, the headdress, necklace, and scepter in the portrait of Ramses II had significant revisions. Similarly, an arm in a scene of adoration in Menna’s tomb underwent changes in position and color.

These discoveries challenge the perception that ancient Egyptian art was highly formal and rigid. The researchers propose that these alterations were made either at the request of the commissioners or as a result of the artists’ evolving visions. The use of portable tools, including chemical analysis, 3D digital reconstructions, photogrammetry, and macrophotography, allowed the team to restore the original hues of the paintings and present a more dynamic understanding of these masterpieces.

This study marks only the beginning of the researchers’ investigations into ancient Egyptian art. Their future objective is to analyze other paintings in search of further evidence of the craftsmanship and artistic identities of ancient Egyptian draughtsmen-scribes.

The findings of this research project have been published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Tham khảo:
“Hidden mysteries in ancient Egyptian paintings from the Theban Necropolis observed by in-situ XRF mapping” by Philippe Martinez, Matthias Alfeld, Catherine Defeyt, Hishaam Elleithy, Helen Glanville, Melinda Hartwig, François-Philippe Hocquet, Maguy Jaber, Pauline Martinetto, David Strivay, and Philippe Walter, 12 July 2023, PLOS ONE.
DOI: 10.1371 / tạp chí.pone.0287647

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Khả năng của Trái đất trong việc hỗ trợ các xã hội loài người bị đe dọa bởi việc vượt qua ranh giới hành tinh

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Con đường khởi động: Đạt được các cột mốc quan trọng trong Liên minh người lập bản đồ carbon

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Nhà nhiếp ảnh thiên văn lọt vào danh sách rút gọn cho Nhiếp ảnh gia thiên văn của năm

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Bose trình làng dòng tai nghe QuietComfort Ultra mới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
TIN TỨC

Bản cập nhật Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 giới thiệu các đặc quyền cây kỹ năng mới Lấy cảm hứng từ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Paper Mario: Cánh cửa ngàn năm cho Nintendo Switch: Nâng cấp hình ảnh với chi phí?

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Apple giới thiệu Apple Watch Series 9 trung tính carbon để giảm tác động đến môi trường

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments