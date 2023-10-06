Cuộc sống thành thị

Nhật thực mặt trời “Vòng lửa” tô điểm bầu trời Texas vào năm 2023

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 6, 2023
An extraordinary celestial event, known as a “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse, is set to occur in Texas on October 14, 2023. The path of the eclipse, which will be approximately 125 miles wide, will sweep across the Lone Star state, including remote West Texas, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and Padre Island National Seashore. This rare phenomenon will be followed by a partial solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, where regions such as Kerrville, Bandera, Uvalde, Vanderpool, Junction, and Rocksprings will experience a total eclipse of the sun.

These consecutive eclipses in Texas Hill Country are of immense significance, as total solar eclipses are considered to be a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, happening approximately every 400 years in a particular location. Interestingly, this region is known for its favorable weather conditions, increasing the chances of clear skies for sky gazers. Statistics from eclipse meteorologist Jay Anderson at Eclipsophile.com reveal that Junction and Kerrville have the highest prospects of clear skies for both eclipses.

The breathtaking convergence of these two celestial events will create a lucky hotspot spanning over 14,000 square miles. It is estimated that around 25,000-50,000 visitors will flock to witness the “ring of fire” eclipse in October, while over 100,000 visitors are expected to experience the total solar eclipse in April.

To celebrate these unique natural occurrences, various festivals and events have been planned for both dates. Solar Eclipse Village in Uvalde, Kerrville River Festival, TexEclipse PreParty & TexEclipse Music Festival in Junction, Welcome Home Festival 2023 & KerrEclipse 2024 Folk Festival in Medina, Stonehenge II Eclipse Celebrations in Ingram, Eclipse UTOPiA in Utopia, and Bandera’s DinoSolar Eclipse are among the top attractions. These events will offer activities like lectures, guided eclipse viewing, astrophotography, stargazing tours, live music, and more.

These extraordinary opportunities for astronomical engagement are sure to leave a lasting impression. As NASA live streams these events from Kerrville, anyone can witness the celestial marvels taking place in Texas Hill Country.

