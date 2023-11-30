Hãy sẵn sàng cho một cuộc phiêu lưu ngoài Trái đất: Ba cơn bão mặt trời đang hướng tới chúng ta

Space enthusiasts, prepare yourselves for an astronomical treat! According to experts at the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), Earth is bracing for not just one, but THREE powerful solar storms. These storms, also known as Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), shoot out energy from the sun when sunspots erupt. While the first CME is expected to miss our atmosphere, the second and third CMEs are hurtling towards Earth and forecasted to merge into one massive geomagnetic storm.

The arrival of the solar storm energy is projected to be on December 1, with the northern lights expected to grace the skies around and after midnight. The intensity of the solar energy hitting Earth’s atmosphere will determine how far south the mesmerizing auroras will be visible. The strength is denoted by the Kp Index, a measure of the burst of solar energy. The current forecast suggests a peak Kp Index of seven between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday, accompanied by a 55 percent chance of a “strong-extreme” geomagnetic storm.

With such a powerful Kp Index, the spectacle of northern lights could be visible in the northern half of Lower Michigan, extending from Bay City to Muskegon and even making a rare appearance in the southern half of the state. However, it is important to find a dark location away from light pollution for optimal viewing. Impressively, the lights may even be visible in Indiana and Ohio.

It’s important to note that this forecast is based on limited data, solely relying on the time, direction, and estimated speed of the CMEs as they left the sun’s surface. A more accurate update will only be available when the energy is approximately one hour away from Earth’s atmosphere, late on Thursday evening. Additionally, cloud cover plays a significant role in stargazing. The good news is that clear skies are anticipated in Michigan until the approaching storm potentially sends clouds in our direction between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Friday.

So, mark your calendars, keep an eye on the weather, and be prepared to witness a celestial dance between solar energy and Earth’s atmosphere. It’s a show you won’t want to miss!

What are Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs)?

Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are intense eruptions of energy from the sun’s corona. They occur when there is a sudden change in the sun’s magnetic field, causing a release of clouds of magnetized plasma and magnetic fields into space.

What is the Kp Index?

The Kp Index is a measurement used to indicate the level of global geomagnetic activity caused by solar storms and CMEs. It ranges from 0 to 9, with higher values indicating stronger disturbances in Earth’s magnetic field.

Where can I view the northern lights during the solar storm?

The northern lights, or auroras, will be visible primarily in regions closer to the magnetic poles, such as northern regions of Michigan, and potentially even parts of Indiana and Ohio, depending on the strength of the solar storm. It is essential to find a dark location away from light pollution for the best viewing experience.

