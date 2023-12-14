Các nhà nghiên cứu phát triển phương pháp mới để kết hợp dữ liệu di truyền và không gian của từng tế bào

Summary: Scientists at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard have developed a new method called Slide-tags, which allows researchers to attach precise location tags to individual cell nuclei while retaining information about the cells’ original location in tissue. This method combines genetic and spatial data, providing rich detail about gene activity as well as the cells’ position in the tissue. The technique builds on Slide-seq, another approach developed by the same labs that can map spatial patterns of genetic activity but lacks single-cell resolution. With Slide-tags, scientists can conduct single-cell experiments while still knowing exactly where a cell comes from. The researchers demonstrated the method’s effectiveness in studying cells within human brain tissue, tonsils, and a melanoma tumor, and believe that the integration of spatial data can reveal new insights in biology.

The Slide-tags method involves transferring tissue slices onto arrays of beads, each tagged with multiple barcodes to indicate its location. The barcodes seep into the cells’ nuclei, and researchers measure the varying levels of different barcodes in each nucleus to calculate the cell’s location within the array. Once the barcodes are inside the cell nuclei, researchers can proceed with standard single-cell experiments.

This new method opens up new possibilities for studying individual cells at a molecular level within complex tissues, offering insights into both gene activity and spatial organization. By merging spatial data and single-cell data, scientists can gain a deeper understanding of cellular behavior and function.