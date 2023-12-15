Windows 11 build 26016 marks the final Canary build for the year 2023, with the next one expected in January 2024. This particular build may not have a long list of changes, but it continues the tradition of surprising users with hidden features. The latest addition is the introduction of a new section in the Settings app called “AI Components.”

According to the description, the “AI Components” section will allow users to view and remove AI-powered features within the operating system. This aligns with recent reports suggesting that Microsoft is planning a major Windows update in 2024, with a significant focus on AI integration. It also comes at a perfect time as both AMD and Intel have recently released their new mobile chips, promising substantial AI performance improvements.

Although the presence of the “AI Components” section is undoubtedly exciting, it is currently just a placeholder without any noteworthy content. It has the same icon as the recently introduced “System Components” section, which includes apps like Microsoft Store, Phone Link, and Windows Backup. However, for the curious users keen to explore, there is a way to force-enable the “AI Components” section using the ViVeTool app.

Here are the steps to enable the “AI Components” section:

1. Download ViveTool from GitHub and extract the files in a convenient folder.

2. Right-click the Start button and choose “Windows Terminal (Admin).”

3. Switch to the Command Prompt profile by pressing Ctrl + Shift + 2 or clicking the arrow-down button at the top of the window.

4. Use the CD command to navigate to the folder where ViveTool is extracted. For example, if it’s in C:Vive, type “CD C:Vive.”

5. Enter the command “vivetool /enable /id:47688503” and press Enter.

7. Explore the new “AI Components” section in Settings > System.

To revert the changes and disable the “AI Components” section, use the command “vivetool /disable /id:47688503.”

It's intriguing to think about the possibilities of AI components in Windows 11 and its future iterations.

Credit for discovering the “AI Components” section goes to @PhantomOfEarth on Twitter.