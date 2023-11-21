Walmart-ning ko'p qismi kimga tegishli?

In the world of retail, Walmart stands as a behemoth, dominating the market with its extensive network of stores and online presence. But have you ever wondered who owns this retail giant? Let’s delve into the ownership structure of Walmart and uncover the key players behind its success.

The Walton Family: The majority ownership of Walmart lies in the hands of the Walton family, descendants of Walmart’s founder, Sam Walton. As of 2021, the Walton family collectively owns around 50% of Walmart’s shares. This makes them the wealthiest family in the United States and one of the richest in the world. The family’s wealth is primarily derived from their ownership stake in Walmart.

Other Shareholders: While the Walton family holds the largest stake, there are numerous other shareholders who own a portion of Walmart. These include institutional investors, such as mutual funds, pension funds, and other investment firms. Additionally, individual investors can also own shares of Walmart through the stock market.

Savol: Aksiyador nima?

A: A shareholder is an individual or entity that owns shares or stock in a company. Shareholders have a financial interest in the company and may receive dividends or have voting rights.

Q: How do shareholders benefit from owning shares?

A: Shareholders can benefit from owning shares through dividends, which are a portion of the company’s profits distributed to shareholders. They may also benefit from capital appreciation if the value of the shares increases over time.

Q: Can anyone buy shares of Walmart?

A: Yes, anyone can buy shares of Walmart through a brokerage account. Shares are traded on stock exchanges, such as the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “WMT.”

In conclusion, the majority ownership of Walmart is held by the Walton family, who collectively own around 50% of the company’s shares. Other shareholders, including institutional and individual investors, also hold a stake in the retail giant. This ownership structure has played a significant role in Walmart’s growth and success over the years.