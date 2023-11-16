WhatsAppning yangi xususiyati guruhli ovozli qo‘ng‘iroqlarni inqilob qiladi

WhatsApp has introduced an innovative feature that is set to transform the way group voice calls are conducted. Known as Voice Chats, this new capability allows users to initiate group voice calls without ringing everyone in the group, creating a more seamless and unobtrusive experience.

Unlike traditional group calls on WhatsApp, Voice Chats let users join and leave the conversation at their convenience. This flexibility is a game-changer, as it eliminates the need for everyone to be available at the same time. Users can now seamlessly join ongoing voice chats and instantly identify who is speaking, thanks to the chat header and the Calls tab.

Voice Chats cater to large groups as well, with a capacity ranging from 33 to 128 members. This makes it a perfect tool for professional collaborations, online communities, and social gatherings.

One standout feature of Voice Chats is its non-intrusive nature. Rather than ringing everyone’s phone when a voice chat is initiated, WhatsApp sends a silent push notification to notify group members. This ensures that individuals are not disrupted by constant ringing while still staying informed about ongoing conversations.

To maintain optimal group dynamics, Voice Chats are designed to automatically end after 60 minutes of inactivity. However, users have the freedom to initiate a new Voice Chat immediately following its completion, fostering a seamless flow of communication.

Privacy and security remain a top priority for WhatsApp. Voice Chats are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that sensitive discussions and personal information shared within the conversations are protected.

WhatsApp continues to evolve and introduce groundbreaking features like Voice Chats, providing users with enhanced communication tools that adapt to their needs and preferences. Stay updated with the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS and Android to enjoy this transformative feature.

FAQ

1. How many members can participate in a Voice Chat?

Voice Chats on WhatsApp can accommodate groups ranging from 33 to 128 members, allowing for a diverse and inclusive conversation environment.

2. Are Voice Chats disruptive?

No, Voice Chats are designed to be less intrusive compared to regular group voice calls. Instead of ringing everyone’s phone, WhatsApp sends a silent push notification, ensuring minimal disruption while keeping group members informed.

3. Can I join a Voice Chat at any time?

Yes, Voice Chats allow users to join and leave the conversation at their convenience. This flexibility enables seamless participation, making it easy for users to join ongoing discussions whenever it suits them.