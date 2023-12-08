The Game Awards 2023: Qiziqarli oʻyin eʼlonlari va kutilmagan hodisalar kutmoqda

The Game Awards 2023 is currently taking place, promising a thrilling night filled with well-deserved recognition for video games and, of course, some exciting reveals. Hosted by Geoff Keighley every December, this annual event has become known for its major game announcements. This year’s show has already hinted at some exciting developments, including news about the Xbox release date for Baldur’s Gate 3, an update on Metaphor: ReFantazio, and an intriguing “major announcement” from Xbox. With plenty of surprises expected, gaming enthusiasts are urged to keep a close eye on the event’s live updates.

For those eager to watch The Game Awards 2023 firsthand, we have provided a comprehensive guide on how to tune in and what to anticipate. But let’s delve into the highlights of the event so far.

Josef Fares, the creative mind behind co-op games like It Takes Two and A Way Out, is making waves with the news of a remake for his debut game, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. Set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 28, 2024, this unique game allows players to control two characters simultaneously using each control stick, offering a one-of-a-kind solo co-op experience.

Rise of the Golden Idol, the highly anticipated sequel to the indie gem The Case of the Golden Idol, has also been unveiled. Fans can look forward to its release on Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch platforms.

Another noteworthy announcement comes in the form of Usual June, a supernatural action-adventure game with a captivating cel-shaded art style. Scheduled for release sometime in 2025, this title promises to immerse players in a thrilling and visually stunning experience.

Furthermore, renowned game developer Daniel Mullins gave us a chilling glimpse of his upcoming game, Pony Island 2: Panda Circus. Known for his atmospheric creations, Mullins is sure to deliver another haunting experience for players.

For fans of musical platformer adventures, Harmonium: The Musical caught our attention. This upcoming game, set to be available on Xbox Game Pass, combines the joy of platforming with the magic of music in a unique and captivating way.

Lastly, Motion Twin, the studio behind the critically acclaimed 2D roguelike Dead Cells, revealed their next project called Windblown. Focusing on cooperative gameplay, lightning-fast combat, and stunning anime-inspired cutscenes, Windblown aims to deliver a roguelite experience unlike any other.

The Game Awards 2023 continues to captivate audiences with its exciting announcements and surprises. As the event unfolds, gamers around the world can’t help but anticipate the next big reveal. Stay tuned for more updates on this remarkable celebration of the gaming industry’s finest achievements.