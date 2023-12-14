Urushning yangi davri fasli Epic Showdown bilan yakunlanadi

Conan Exiles’ highly anticipated Age of War season has reached its thrilling conclusion with the release of Chapter 3 on all platforms. This latest chapter introduces a host of new challenges for players, including the exhilarating opportunity to siege a formidable Stygian fortress and the ability to construct and manage their very own tavern.

The third chapter of Age of War is not just about intense conflicts and exciting siege opportunities against the mighty Stygian forces, but it also focuses on fostering a sense of community and social interaction within the game world. The addition of taverns provides players with a central hub where information, rumors, gold, and people converge, creating an immersive and dynamic environment.

To establish a tavern of your own, players are required to rescue a Zamorian Barkeeper from a dangerous purge camp, integrating elements from this season’s engaging content. However, finding a barkeeper won’t be an easy task, as they will not be present in every purge event. Players must persevere and make multiple attempts to successfully rescue one. Once the barkeeper is in your possession, you can then begin constructing a fully functional bar counter.

With the bar open for business and equipped with seating arrangements, your tavern will soon attract patrons, some of whom may be available to work in exchange for gold. Watch as your tavern flourishes, growing into a multi-story establishment. Additionally, Funcom is also introducing a range of new furnishings and tavern decor items, including exclusive items in the latest Battle Pass.

But that’s not all, as Chapter 3 also brings an epic battle against the powerful Stygian commander, Bakt-Nimlot, in the city of al-Merayah. Players will have the opportunity to not only attack and plunder but also witness the awe-inspiring destructible overworld dungeon. Whether you choose to unleash sorcery and deceit or unleash the power of trebuchets and fire (or even employ a new battering ram), your goal is to bring down the empire and leave your mark on history.

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable adventure as the Age of War comes to a thrilling end. For more details and comprehensive update notes, visit the official Conan Exiles website.