Taklif etilayotgan ombor majmuasi Kerroll shaharchasi aholisi uchun xavotir uyg'otadi

Residents of Carroll Township in York County are up in arms over plans to build a massive warehouse complex on a sleepy country road near Route 15. The proposed project, called Northern Business Park, would encompass three warehouses covering close to a million square feet. Concerned residents have formed an advocacy group called Dillsburg Area Residents for Reasonable Growth to oppose the development.

One of the main concerns for residents is the potential impact on the safety of the community. Golf Course Road, the main access road to the proposed site, would be inundated with truck traffic. This raises concerns for the students in the nearby school district, especially those on the high school cross country team who regularly run through the neighborhood. The increase in truck trips, which could reach up to a thousand per day, could have a detrimental effect on the safety of the area.

Residents are also worried about the potential negative environmental impact of the complex. Air, light, and noise pollution are major concerns, especially with the warehouses operating 24 hours a day. The developer has submitted plans to Carroll Township, seeking a conditional use permit to begin construction. The first zoning meeting has been postponed to December 14th.

In response to the proposed development, homeowners opposing the project have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for legal representation. They hope that by voicing their concerns and rallying together, they can persuade the township to take their objections into consideration when making their decision.

Both Carroll Township officials and the developer’s parent company have yet to comment on the residents’ concerns and opposition. It remains to be seen how this clash between growth and community concerns will be resolved.