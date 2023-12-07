Nyu-Yorkdagi arzon uy-joylarni himoya qilish uchun taklif qilingan qonun loyihalari

Summary: Several bills, awaiting Governor Kathy Hochul’s signature, aim to address the housing crisis in New York City by preserving and protecting existing affordable housing. These bills would keep rent-stabilized apartments affordable, empower tenants to address rent overcharge fraud, provide guidance on rent stabilization in upstate localities, and clarify building ownership and responsibility for maintenance. With an increasing number of homeless individuals and the continuous loss of affordable housing, it is crucial for these bills to be signed, as they align with the intent of the landmark 2019 tenant law, the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act.

The first bill seeks to maintain the affordability of rent-stabilized apartments by implementing stronger regulations. While helpful regulations already exist, a statute would provide greater protection. The second bill aims to empower tenants to address rent overcharge fraud that occurred before the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019. This would ensure that tenants receive fair treatment and are not subjected to excessive rent increases.

Additionally, another bill focuses on providing guidance to upstate localities regarding rent stabilization. It allows these communities to make informed decisions on whether they want to implement rent stabilization measures. Lastly, the fourth bill aims to clarify building ownership and responsibility for maintenance. By clearly identifying these aspects, tenants can hold the appropriate parties accountable for repairs and maintenance issues.

Delaying the signing of these bills would give landlords an opportunity to take more rent-stabilized apartments out of the affordable housing market. The practice of “Frankensteining,” where affordable units are combined and transformed into luxury apartments, is a growing concern. Moreover, the delay prevents municipalities from accurately assessing the number of vacant units and determining if their tenants are entitled to rent stabilization.

On a local level, Councilmember Carlina Rivera’s proposed bill, Intro. 195-B, calls for city inspections of unoccupied apartments that pose hazards to neighboring residents. This measure would discourage the warehousing of empty apartments and protect the safety of surrounding communities.

Preserving the rent-stabilized housing stock is a crucial step in addressing the housing crisis. By signing these bills, Governor Hochul would ensure that more affordable apartments remain accessible to tenants and provide municipalities with the authority to choose rent stabilization measures. It is imperative to urge the governor to sign these bills promptly and protect the rights of tenants while combating the housing crisis in New York City.