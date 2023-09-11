Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

Yangiliklar

AWS re: Invent 2023, Streaming Platforms va Arm's IPO bo'yicha so'nggi ma'lumotlar

ByMamfo Breshiya

Sentyabr 11, 2023
AWS re: Invent 2023, Streaming Platforms va Arm's IPO bo'yicha so'nggi ma'lumotlar

In the world of technology events, AWS re:Invent 2023 is quickly approaching, and the theCUBE industry analyst John Furrier predicts that there will be some exciting developments in store. Furrier anticipates a focus on high-performance computing, GPU support, and a clearer data story from AWS. However, he also wonders about the future of the ecosystem surrounding AWS and whether it can reach new heights. Furrier has been critical of Amazon’s monetization of its ecosystem at these events in the past.

When it comes to streaming platforms, Furrier believes that the key to success lies in integration and the elimination of context switching. He suggests that the platform that can best integrate with billing systems and provide a seamless user experience will have the upper hand. Furrier also discusses the recent interview he had with the CISO from Prime Video and highlights its importance in the AWS Startup Showcase.

The discussion then shifts to Arm’s IPO plans. Arm Holdings PLC, a U.K.-based chip designer, aims to raise nearly $4.87 billion in its upcoming public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. Analyst Albie Amankona from global research firm Third Bridge expressed concerns about Arm’s ability to capitalize on the current trend for AI, as a large portion of Arm’s revenues come from mobile. However, Furrier and his co-analyst Dave Vellante strongly disagree with this perspective. They believe that Arm’s architectures will dominate AI inferencing at the edge, as it is an area where Arm has a prominent presence.

Vellante also addresses the risks posed by RISC-V, an alternative architecture, and argues that Arm has a significant lead over its competitors. While Arm’s growth may not be exponential, Vellante praises its low-cost, high-performance platform that will likely secure its dominance in the market.

Overall, the discussions in theCUBE Podcast touch on the upcoming AWS re:Invent event, the importance of integration and user experience in streaming platforms, and the potential of Arm’s architectures in the AI landscape.

manbalar:
– theCUBE Podcast

By Mamfo Breshiya

bog'liq Post

Yangiliklar

Tales of Rise: Beyond the Tong DLC ​​- Epik sayohatning davomi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Yangiliklar

Arm Nasdaqda IPO bilan muvaffaqiyatli debyut qildi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Yangiliklar

Apple Watch 9: muqobil aqlli soatlarga qarash

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Robert Endryu

Siz sog'indingiz

texnologiya

Qog'oz Mario: Nintendo Switch uchun ming yillik eshik: qimmatga tushadigan vizual yangilanishlar?

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
texnologiya

Apple atrof-muhitga ta'sirini kamaytirish uchun uglerodsiz Apple Watch Series 9 ni taqdim etdi.

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
texnologiya

Chip Foose Hand SEMA uchun Mustang poygasi kontseptsiyasini chizadi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
texnologiya

Ish joyidagi mahsuldorlikni qanday oshirish mumkin

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments