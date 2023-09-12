Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

Yangiliklar

Jeyms Uebb kosmik teleskopi Hykean dunyosini topgan bo'lishi mumkin

ByViki Stavropulu

Sentyabr 12, 2023
Jeyms Uebb kosmik teleskopi Hykean dunyosini topgan bo'lishi mumkin

A new study using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) suggests the existence of hycean planets – a type of planet that could potentially harbor alien life. Hycean planets are characterized by having a warm sea hundreds of kilometers deep, a thick hydrogen and water-rich atmosphere, and no continents. While these planets have long been hypothesized, the JWST may have spotted one for the first time.

These planets are believed to be common among super-Earths, which are planets with a mass and size larger than Earth. They are often found orbiting red dwarf stars, which are known for their intense solar flares. However, the strong surface gravity of hycean planets may allow them to retain much of their initial hydrogen and helium atmosphere, making them suitable environments for alien life.

The planet in question is K2-18 b, located 120 light-years away from Earth. It has a mass nearly 9 times that of Earth and a radius almost 3 times larger. JWST’s observations of this planet have revealed strong signatures of methane and carbon dioxide in its atmosphere, consistent with the characteristics of a hycean world. The presence of these gases further supports the possibility of habitability.

The study also found hints of a chemical called dimethyl sulfide (DMS) in K2-18 b’s atmosphere. On Earth, DMS is primarily produced by microbial marine life such as phytoplankton. While this could be a potential biosignature, the data is currently inconclusive, and further observations are needed to confirm its presence.

Future observations with JWST’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) and other instruments will be conducted to gather more data on K2-18 b’s atmosphere and to search for additional evidence of DMS. These findings open up the exciting possibility of discovering more hycean worlds and potentially finding alien life in their vast oceans.

Manba: Nikku Madhusudhan va boshqalar. "Mumkin Hycean atmosferasida uglerodli molekulalar." JWST ilmiy konferentsiyasining birinchi yilida taqdim etilgan (2023)

By Viki Stavropulu

bog'liq Post

Yangiliklar

Dublin plyajidagi sirli kraterni yo'q qilish

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Yangiliklar

Apple iPhone 15 seriyasida USB-C ni qabul qilishga majbur bo'ldi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Yangiliklar

Oak Ridge milliy laboratoriyasi tadqiqotchilari gafniy oksidining ferroelektrik harakatlarini o'rganishmoqda

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu

Siz sog'indingiz

texnologiya

Apple kompaniyasining Hindistonda savdo hajmini oshirish dasturi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
fan

Portlashlar yordamida ishlaydigan hasharotlar hajmidagi robot emaklay oladi, sakray oladi va og'ir yuklarni ko'taradi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
texnologiya

Tahlil: Paper Mario: Ma'lumotlarga ko'ra, o'tish uchun ming yillik eshik 30 FPSni maqsad qilgan.

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
texnologiya

Yangi Titanium iPhone 15 Pro taqdimoti: engilroq va bardoshli

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments