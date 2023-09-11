Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

Yangiliklar

Doktor Ian Wilmut, Qo'y Dolli yaratuvchisi 79 yoshida vafot etdi

ByMamfo Breshiya

Sentyabr 11, 2023
Doktor Ian Wilmut, Qo'y Dolli yaratuvchisi 79 yoshida vafot etdi

Dr. Ian Wilmut, the British scientist who led the team that successfully cloned a mammal for the first time, has passed away at the age of 79. His death followed a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, as announced by the Roslin Institute, where he had worked for many years.

In 1996, Dr. Wilmut and his team shocked the world with the birth of Dolly the sheep, a cloned mammal. The creation of Dolly raised significant ethical questions and sparked widespread media attention. Dolly was secretly born on July 5, 1996, but her existence was not revealed until February 1997.

Dolly’s name was inspired by the singer Dolly Parton, and she became a symbol of scientific progress. However, she tragically died in 2003 at the age of 6 due to a lung infection. Since then, she has been on display at the National Museum of Scotland.

Dr. Wilmut dedicated his career to advancements in biology and genetics. He focused on the preservation of semen and embryos through freezing techniques during his studies at the University of Cambridge. Later, he conducted research on genetically modifying and cloning sheep, aiming to create milk with proteins that could be used to treat human diseases and generate stem cells for regenerative medicine.

In 2005, Dr. Wilmut moved to the University of Edinburgh, where he continued his work until his retirement in 2012. As a recognition of his contributions to science, he received a knighthood in 2008.

In 2018, Dr. Wilmut publicly revealed his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and expressed his intention to participate in research programs testing new treatments for the condition. He is survived by his wife, Sara, and three children from his first marriage, Naomi, Helen, and Dean, as well as five grandchildren.

Manbalar: The New York Times

By Mamfo Breshiya

bog'liq Post

Yangiliklar

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 yangilanishi Cyberpunkdan ilhomlangan yangi mahorat daraxti imtiyozlarini taqdim etadi: Edgerunners Anime

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Yangiliklar

Tales of Rise: Beyond the Tong DLC ​​- Epik sayohatning davomi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Yangiliklar

Arm Nasdaqda IPO bilan muvaffaqiyatli debyut qildi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota

Siz sog'indingiz

texnologiya

Tranzit bilan tanishish: qo'shiqlarni uzluksiz o'tkazish uchun plagin

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
texnologiya

WhatsApp reklamalar kiritilishi haqidagi xabarlarni rad etdi, WhatsApp kanallari xususiyatini ishga tushirdi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
texnologiya

Volvo va Polestar avtomobil egalari toʻxtab turganda yoki quvvat olayotganda kontentni translatsiya qilishlari mumkin

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
texnologiya

Bose QuietComfort minigarnituralarining yangi ultra liniyasini taqdim etdi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments