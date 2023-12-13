NASA Oyga qaytishda qiyinchiliklarga duch kelmoqda: kechikishlar va texnik muvaffaqiyatsizliklar

In its efforts to return to the moon after over 50 years, NASA is facing significant challenges with the Artemis 3 project. Contractors working on the project are struggling to meet deadlines for crucial items such as spacesuits and the lunar lander. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has conducted an analysis and found that NASA’s schedule for the initial launch may be too ambitious.

Bill Russell, director of contracting and national security at the GAO, points out that the complexity of this endeavor is unprecedented. NASA is not only aiming for a single moon landing but also for a sustained lunar presence that will serve as the foundation for future human exploration of Mars. This complexity, coupled with the need for ensuring the safety of astronauts and tackling technical challenges, has contributed to the difficulties faced by the contractors.

The development of the lander, crew capsule, heavy lift rocket, and spacesuits is being carried out by industry partners on behalf of NASA. The GAO’s analysis reveals that there is strong oversight and transparency in the relationship between NASA and its contractors. However, there are still technical problems that need to be addressed.

The lander is a vital component for the success of the mission. It must be able to transport astronauts to the moon and dock with the crew capsule. Initial testing has demonstrated some setbacks, and further tests are required. The complexity of the program is significantly greater than the original space program in the 1960s, as each component links together and multiplies the overall complexity.

Despite NASA’s initial plan to launch in 2025, the GAO estimates that this timeline will not be achievable. NASA is currently reviewing the schedule for the human landing system. The GAO emphasizes the need for NASA to consider the integration of all systems involved and suggests that re-baselining the time and budget may be necessary.

Returning to the moon is a long-term commitment for NASA, with the Artemis program planned to extend into the 2030s. While delays and technical setbacks are causing challenges, the mission’s success is crucial for establishing a sustained human presence on the moon and facilitating future deep space exploration.