Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

Yangiliklar

Fire-Boltt Solace Bluetooth qo'ng'iroq qiluvchi aqlli soatini ishga tushirdi

ByViki Stavropulu

Sentyabr 11, 2023
Fire-Boltt Solace Bluetooth qo'ng'iroq qiluvchi aqlli soatini ishga tushirdi

Fire-Boltt, a leading tech company, has unveiled its latest addition to the smartwatch market – the Solace Bluetooth calling smartwatch. This new release comes just a week after the launch of the Crusader smartwatch. The Solace smartwatch boasts a sleek circular dial design made from luxury stainless steel, featuring one rotating crown and two push buttons.

One of the standout features of the Fire-Boltt Solace is its large 1.32-inch HD screen, offering a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. This vibrant display ensures clear visibility and a pleasant user experience. With impressive in-built microphone and speaker capabilities, users can make Bluetooth calls and utilize voice assistant functionalities seamlessly.

Additionally, the Solace smartwatch prioritizes user wellness by incorporating features from the Fire-Boltt Health Suite. This includes heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and sleep monitoring. With support for over 120 sports modes, users can effortlessly track their fitness activities and strive towards a healthier lifestyle.

The smartwatch is equipped with an IP67 rating, making it resistant to dust and water. Its 230mAh battery offers an impressive battery life of up to 5 days, providing prolonged usage without the need for frequent charging.

The Fire-Boltt Solace is available in an array of stylish colors, including black, blue, gold, silver, and gold silver. Starting from September 12th at 12 PM, interested customers can purchase the Solace smartwatch at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999 through Fireboltt.com and Amazon.in.

With its blend of advanced features, aesthetic design, and affordability, the Fire-Boltt Solace Bluetooth calling smartwatch aims to captivate tech enthusiasts and fitness enthusiasts alike.

manbalar:
– Fire-Boltt
– Fireboltt.com
– Amazon.in

By Viki Stavropulu

bog'liq Post

Yangiliklar

Tales of Rise: Beyond the Tong DLC ​​- Epik sayohatning davomi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Yangiliklar

Arm Nasdaqda IPO bilan muvaffaqiyatli debyut qildi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota
Yangiliklar

Apple Watch 9: muqobil aqlli soatlarga qarash

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Robert Endryu

Siz sog'indingiz

texnologiya

Qog'oz Mario: Nintendo Switch uchun ming yillik eshik: qimmatga tushadigan vizual yangilanishlar?

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
texnologiya

Apple atrof-muhitga ta'sirini kamaytirish uchun uglerodsiz Apple Watch Series 9 ni taqdim etdi.

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
texnologiya

Chip Foose Hand SEMA uchun Mustang poygasi kontseptsiyasini chizadi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
texnologiya

Ish joyidagi mahsuldorlikni qanday oshirish mumkin

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments