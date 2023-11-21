Arkning Rivojlanayotgan konsoli: Survival Ascended

Ark: Survival Ascended, the highly anticipated Unreal Engine 5 remake of the popular game Ark: Survival Evolved, has sparked excitement and disappointment among console players. Developer Studio Wildcard has announced a release date for the Xbox version while simultaneously delaying the PlayStation 5 release.

In a recent post on Twitter, Studio Wildcard confirmed that Ark: Survival Ascended will launch on Xbox Series X and S on November 21 at 9am Pacific / 12noon Eastern / 5pm UK. This announcement has instilled hope in Ark enthusiasts, who have been skeptical in the past about the reliability of Studio Wildcard’s release dates.

However, PlayStation 5 players will have to wait a little longer, as the release of Ark: Survival Ascended on this platform has been delayed to early December. Studio Wildcard cited “some issues” encountered during the certification process with Sony as the reason for the delay. It is speculated that cross-platform play may be causing complications, but Studio Wildcard assures players that they are diligently working to provide the best possible cross-platform experience.

Despite the console delays, the Steam launch of Ark: Survival Ascended has been deemed successful. The game sold over 600,000 copies in just two weeks following its release. However, some players encountered performance issues that affected the overall gaming experience. Studio Wildcard has acknowledged these concerns and has committed to addressing them through patches and updates.

While Ark: Survival Ascended continues to undergo improvements, its predecessor, Ark: Survival Evolved, remains popular among players. At present, more people are actively playing the original game than its remastered version.

Whether players are eagerly awaiting the console release or enjoying the game on Steam, the world of Ark: Survival Ascended offers a thrilling adventure filled with dinosaurs, survival challenges, and an evolving gameplay experience.

