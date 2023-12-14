Arktika muhrlari: issiqlikni saqlash san'atini o'zlashtirish

Summary: Arctic seals have developed a remarkable adaptation to survive in frigid climates by possessing intricate nasal bones that help to retain heat. This unique feature allows them to effectively warm and humidify the air before it reaches their lungs, preventing heat and moisture loss. Researchers from the University of Cambridge and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology have discovered that Arctic seals, particularly the bearded seal, possess the most complex nasal bones ever recorded. Using computer models, the team compared the heat and moisture retention abilities of Arctic seals and Mediterranean monk seals at extremely low temperatures. The results showed that the bearded seal was far more adept at conserving heat and moisture than its Mediterranean counterpart. This study sheds light on the incredible adaptations that allow arctic animals to survive harsh conditions.

Arctic seals have always been known for their ability to thrive in icy environments, and now we have a clearer understanding of the secret behind their success. While many animals have nasal bones, the structure of the nasal bones in Arctic seals is truly exceptional. Instead of simple, straight nasal bones like most mammals, Arctic seals have complex, maze-like nasal bones.

Matthew Mason, a researcher from the University of Cambridge, explains that these intricate nasal bones serve a crucial purpose. As the seals inhale, air flows through the complex maze of bones, allowing the surrounding tissues to warm and humidify the air before it reaches their lungs. When they exhale, the air follows the same path, effectively trapping heat and moisture so that it is not lost.

In a recent study, researchers used CT scans to compare the nasal bones of Arctic seals, specifically bearded seals, with those of Mediterranean monk seals. Both species exhibited intricate nasal bone structures, but the bearded seal demonstrated significantly denser and more complex bones than any previously observed.

Using computer models to assess heat and moisture loss, the researchers found that the bearded seal had a remarkable ability to retain heat and water compared to the Mediterranean monk seal. At temperatures as low as -30°C (-22°F), the bearded seal lost significantly less heat and moisture per breath than its Mediterranean counterpart.

Signe Kjelstrup, a researcher from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, emphasizes that the complex nasal bone structure of Arctic seals has evolved specifically to enable their survival in the extreme Arctic environment.

This study unveils the fascinating adaptations that Arctic seals have developed to endure the cold and dry conditions they inhabit. It offers valuable insights into the remarkable abilities of Arctic animals to adapt and thrive in some of the harshest environments on Earth.