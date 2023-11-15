Introducing Astro for Business: Amazon’s New Security Guard Robot

Amazon is revolutionizing the security industry with its latest offering, Astro for Business. This innovative robot is designed to serve as a roving security guard in retail stores and other industries, protecting against break-ins and other threats. Equipped with advanced motion-sensing technology, Astro can patrol spaces of up to 5,000 square feet, providing comprehensive surveillance and ensuring the safety of valuable inventory and property.

Astro for Business is an extension of Amazon’s original Astro household robot, which was introduced in September 2021. While the consumer version of Astro focuses on serving as a helpful home assistant, the business edition takes on a new role as a crime prevention tool. With a price point of $2,349.99, this cutting-edge security solution comes at a steep cost but offers unparalleled protection for business owners.

The demand for enhanced security measures is evident, as evidenced by the staggering losses incurred by retailers and businesses due to theft. According to the National Retail Federation, shrink, which encompasses shoplifting and organized retail crime, amounted to nearly $100 billion in 2022. Recognizing this issue, Amazon aims to address the problem head-on by providing a solution that goes beyond traditional static cameras and alarm systems.

Astro for Business has already demonstrated its effectiveness in various industries, such as health and wellness, food and beverage, and construction. Its intelligent motion capabilities have enabled it to identify blind spots and areas that conventional surveillance methods may miss. With Astro’s vigilance and real-time notifications, business owners can have peace of mind, knowing that their assets are protected, even when they are not on-site.

To complement Astro’s capabilities, Amazon is offering a suite of additional security products. These include Ring Protect Pro, which integrates Astro with Ring sensors and motion detectors, as well as a virtual security guard service. With this comprehensive security system, Astro can alert remote security centers of potential threats, allowing security agents to view live footage, and if necessary, contact the police or emergency responders.

Astro for Business represents a significant leap forward in the field of security technology. By harnessing the power of automation and artificial intelligence, Amazon is revolutionizing the way businesses protect their assets. With its ability to navigate spaces autonomously and detect potential threats, Astro is set to become an indispensable tool for retailers, manufacturers, and other industries seeking to safeguard their premises.

FAQ

What is Astro for Business?

Astro for Business is a version of Amazon’s Astro household robot designed to serve as a roving security guard in retail stores and other industries. It uses advanced motion-sensing technology to patrol spaces and detect break-ins and other threats.

How much does Astro for Business cost?

Astro for Business comes with a price tag of $2,349.99.

What additional security features does Amazon offer with Astro for Business?

In addition to Astro for Business, Amazon provides a suite of security products such as Ring Protect Pro and a virtual security guard service. These offerings enhance the capabilities of Astro and provide additional layers of protection for businesses.

Which industries can benefit from Astro for Business?

Astro for Business is suitable for a wide range of industries, including retail, manufacturing, health and wellness, food and beverage, and construction. It is designed to help protect valuable inventory and property in spaces of up to 5,000 square feet.