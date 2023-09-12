Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

texnologiya

Bugungi so'zning javobi: Ko'pirtirish

ByRobert Endryu

Sentyabr 12, 2023
Bugungi so'zning javobi: Ko'pirtirish

If you’re playing Wordle today and need a little help, we’ve got you covered. The Wordle answer for September 12th is a five-letter word, and we have some clues to steer you in the right direction. Here’s what you need to know:

  • There is one vowel in this word.
  • Today’s word begins with ‘W’.
  • This word has no repeating letters.
  • This word is the name of a type of kitchen tool that can be used to mix things and make them fluffy.

If you’re still not sure, the answer is Ko'pirtirish. It took us almost all of our guesses, but we managed to get it just in time with one guess left. Don’t forget to share your Wordle answer once you’re done, but remember not to spoil it for others!

Wordle has gained massive popularity since its launch in October 2021. Millions of players check in each day to test their word-guessing skills. The game’s success led to the proliferation of clones in app stores. However, the original Wordle, developed by Dan Wardle, remains a favorite among players.

In an interesting turn of events, the New York Times acquired Wordle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum. The game now falls under the newspaper’s umbrella of online games. While the acquisition has brought some behind-the-scenes developments, the game itself has remained free and unchanged.

Despite some initial migration issues and the removal of rude words from the dictionary, Wordle continues to captivate players with its simple yet addictive gameplay. So keep guessing and have fun playing Wordle!

Ta'riflar:

By Robert Endryu

bog'liq Post

texnologiya

Tahlil: Paper Mario: Ma'lumotlarga ko'ra, o'tish uchun ming yillik eshik 30 FPSni maqsad qilgan.

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya
texnologiya

Yangi Titanium iPhone 15 Pro taqdimoti: engilroq va bardoshli

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Robert Endryu
texnologiya

Streaming davridagi qoniqarsiz teleko'rsatuvlarning jozibasi va umidsizliklari

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Robert Endryu

Siz sog'indingiz

texnologiya

Tahlil: Paper Mario: Ma'lumotlarga ko'ra, o'tish uchun ming yillik eshik 30 FPSni maqsad qilgan.

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
texnologiya

Yangi Titanium iPhone 15 Pro taqdimoti: engilroq va bardoshli

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments
Yangiliklar

Dublin plyajidagi sirli kraterni yo'q qilish

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
texnologiya

Streaming davridagi qoniqarsiz teleko'rsatuvlarning jozibasi va umidsizliklari

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Comments