Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

texnologiya

Microsoft Paint Windows 11 da fonni o'chirish vositasini oladi

ByGabriel Bota

Sentyabr 11, 2023
Microsoft Paint Windows 11 da fonni o'chirish vositasini oladi

Microsoft has released an updated version of the Paint app for Windows 11 Insider builds, introducing a new background removal tool. The tech giant announced the update on its live blog, stating that the latest version of Paint includes a feature that can remove the background from any picture with just a click of a button.

The background removal tool can be found in the “Image” section of the toolbar, marked as the “Remove Background” button. Users can either let the tool automatically detect the subject in the picture or manually select the area they wish to remove using the selection tool. This feature aims to make it easier for users to edit and manipulate images in the Paint app.

The updated version of Paint, named version 11.2306.30.0, is currently rolling out to Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels. However, it is expected to be made available to all end users in the near future.

Before releasing this update, Microsoft had previously rolled out another version (11.2306.28.0) of the same update, which included a bug where a confidentiality banner leaked. The company has since addressed and fixed this issue, ensuring that the latest version is bug-free.

Microsoft is currently testing the background removal tool with a select group of Windows Insiders and is actively seeking feedback from the community. This feedback will help the company further improve the tool before it is officially released to all end users.

With this new addition, Microsoft is enhancing the capabilities of the Paint app and making it more user-friendly for Windows 11 users who frequently work with images. The background removal tool simplifies the process of removing unwanted backgrounds from pictures, allowing users to create more polished and professional-looking images within the app.

manbalar:
– Microsoft Live Blog – Windows 11 Insider Builds
– Microsoft Paint Update – Version 11.2306.30.0

By Gabriel Bota

bog'liq Post

texnologiya

Bose QuietComfort minigarnituralarining yangi ultra liniyasini taqdim etdi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota
texnologiya

Qog'oz Mario: Nintendo Switch uchun ming yillik eshik: qimmatga tushadigan vizual yangilanishlar?

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
texnologiya

Apple atrof-muhitga ta'sirini kamaytirish uchun uglerodsiz Apple Watch Series 9 ni taqdim etdi.

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota

Siz sog'indingiz

texnologiya

Bose QuietComfort minigarnituralarining yangi ultra liniyasini taqdim etdi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
Yangiliklar

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 yangilanishi Cyberpunkdan ilhomlangan yangi mahorat daraxti imtiyozlarini taqdim etadi: Edgerunners Anime

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
texnologiya

Qog'oz Mario: Nintendo Switch uchun ming yillik eshik: qimmatga tushadigan vizual yangilanishlar?

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
texnologiya

Apple atrof-muhitga ta'sirini kamaytirish uchun uglerodsiz Apple Watch Series 9 ni taqdim etdi.

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments