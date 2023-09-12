Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

texnologiya

Tesla Cybertruck: Magistral yo'ldagi drama

ByGabriel Bota

Sentyabr 12, 2023
Tesla Cybertruck: Magistral yo'ldagi drama

A recent sighting of Tesla’s highly-anticipated Cybertruck on a freeway in California took an unexpected turn when one of its hubcaps flew off and narrowly missed hitting a car. The incident was captured on a dashcam video uploaded to YouTube.

The video shows the Cybertruck in the second lane of traffic, when suddenly at the 10-second mark, the hubcap becomes dislodged and launches into the air. It travels a distance before crashing back down onto the fourth lane. The vehicle in front of the dashcam car brakes sharply to avoid the hubcap, but ends up driving over it, causing it to roll by the dashcam vehicle. Fortunately, the outcome was not worse, as it is impossible to predict how drivers would react in such situations.

While there could be various reasons for a hubcap falling off, such as poor attachment or design, it is unclear what caused this particular incident. Tesla’s engineers will undoubtedly investigate the matter to ensure that any necessary improvements are made before the official release of the Cybertruck.

The launch event for the Cybertruck is expected to be announced soon, following comments by Tesla CEO Elon Musk earlier this year. However, Musk’s track record with meeting deadlines raises some uncertainty. Nevertheless, the production of the Cybertruck has already begun at Tesla’s facility in Austin, Texas, according to a photo shared by the company in July.

As more details emerge, we will provide updates on Tesla’s rollout event for the highly-anticipated Cybertruck pickup.

Sources: Electrek, YouTube

Ta'riflar:

  • Hubcap: a decorative cover attached to the center of a vehicle’s wheel
  • Dashcam: a camera mounted on the dashboard of a vehicle to record the view of the road
  • Cybertruck: Tesla’s upcoming electric pickup truck
  • Freeway: a controlled-access highway designed for high-speed traffic
  • YouTube: a video-sharing platform

By Gabriel Bota

bog'liq Post

texnologiya

Tranzit bilan tanishish: qo'shiqlarni uzluksiz o'tkazish uchun plagin

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
texnologiya

WhatsApp reklamalar kiritilishi haqidagi xabarlarni rad etdi, WhatsApp kanallari xususiyatini ishga tushirdi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
texnologiya

Volvo va Polestar avtomobil egalari toʻxtab turganda yoki quvvat olayotganda kontentni translatsiya qilishlari mumkin

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya

Siz sog'indingiz

texnologiya

Tranzit bilan tanishish: qo'shiqlarni uzluksiz o'tkazish uchun plagin

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
texnologiya

WhatsApp reklamalar kiritilishi haqidagi xabarlarni rad etdi, WhatsApp kanallari xususiyatini ishga tushirdi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
texnologiya

Volvo va Polestar avtomobil egalari toʻxtab turganda yoki quvvat olayotganda kontentni translatsiya qilishlari mumkin

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
texnologiya

Bose QuietComfort minigarnituralarining yangi ultra liniyasini taqdim etdi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments