Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

texnologiya

Pixel Sky Animations ochiq osmon ostidagi Gala-da Vankuverdagi birinchi dron yorug'lik ko'rgazmasini taqdim etadi

ByMamfo Breshiya

Sentyabr 11, 2023
Pixel Sky Animations ochiq osmon ostidagi Gala-da Vankuverdagi birinchi dron yorug'lik ko'rgazmasini taqdim etadi

Vancouver-based drone light show company, Pixel Sky Animations, will be celebrating its official public launch with the Open-Air Gala on September 15. The event, which will be held at Science World and False Creek, will also feature Vancouver’s first drone light show, captivating an expected audience of 700 attendees.

Pixel Sky Animations believes that storytelling is essential to every great performance. With their drone light shows, they aim to engage, inspire, and awe audiences of all ages by using the night sky as a canvas to paint narratives. The drone light show has been meticulously designed for optimal viewing from a specific focal point at Science World, but it will be visible from various angles along the False Creek seawall.

The Open-Air Gala will offer a curated cocktail experience from Bootleggers and an immersive art exhibition by Chali Rosso Art Gallery. Two performance stages will be headlined by international DJs Ray Kash and Dezza. Attendees will have the opportunity to be transported to new worlds through technology-driven artistry.

Tickets for the Open-Air Gala start at $45 plus fees and can be purchased online. It promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment, combining the innovative use of drones with music, art, and mixology.

manbalar:
- Ilm dunyosi
- Pixel Sky Animations
- Bootleggers Cocktail
- Chali Rosso Art Gallery

By Mamfo Breshiya

bog'liq Post

texnologiya

Qog'oz Mario: Nintendo Switch uchun ming yillik eshik: qimmatga tushadigan vizual yangilanishlar?

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
texnologiya

Apple atrof-muhitga ta'sirini kamaytirish uchun uglerodsiz Apple Watch Series 9 ni taqdim etdi.

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota
texnologiya

Chip Foose Hand SEMA uchun Mustang poygasi kontseptsiyasini chizadi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota

Siz sog'indingiz

texnologiya

Qog'oz Mario: Nintendo Switch uchun ming yillik eshik: qimmatga tushadigan vizual yangilanishlar?

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
texnologiya

Apple atrof-muhitga ta'sirini kamaytirish uchun uglerodsiz Apple Watch Series 9 ni taqdim etdi.

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
texnologiya

Chip Foose Hand SEMA uchun Mustang poygasi kontseptsiyasini chizadi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
texnologiya

Ish joyidagi mahsuldorlikni qanday oshirish mumkin

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments