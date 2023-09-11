Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

texnologiya

Logitech kengaytirilgan masofaviy yig'ilishlar va jonli efir uchun mo'ljallangan veb-kamerani taqdim etadi

ByMamfo Breshiya

Sentyabr 11, 2023
Logitech kengaytirilgan masofaviy yig'ilishlar va jonli efir uchun mo'ljallangan veb-kamerani taqdim etadi

Logitech has unveiled its latest innovation, the Logitech Reach, an articulating webcam designed to improve remote meetings, online tutoring, and livestreaming experiences. The company plans to crowdfund the camera through Indiegogo Enterprise in order to refine the design and determine the pricing.

While the webcam itself is not new, as it is based on the Logitech Streamcam, the addition of an articulating arm provides enhanced functionality. This 1080p, 60fps webcam can be replaced with another Streamcam if needed, ensuring that users do not have to purchase an entirely new device in case of damage.

Logitech conducted market research and found that most respondents preferred an all-in-one solution rather than just a mount. Therefore, the company decided to offer the Reach as a complete package. After the Indiegogo campaign concludes and sufficient data is collected, Logitech will commence sales of the Reach, with options of a free-standing base or a desk clamp.

One standout feature of the Reach is its smooth panning capability, which allows users to easily showcase items on their desk by smoothly panning across them. Logitech Product Lead Gaurav Bradoo highlighted a specially designed ring on the camera mount that ensures the image remains upright while panning. The stability and smoothness of movement address the limitations of existing articulating webcam mounts.

Although the timing of the Reach’s release may seem a bit late, considering the shift away from remote work in many companies, it still offers valuable benefits for those who continue to work remotely or for streamers and vloggers seeking more dynamic content. With its versatility, the Reach aims to enhance the interactive experience of online meetings and livestreams.

manbalar:
- Verge

By Mamfo Breshiya

bog'liq Post

texnologiya

WhatsApp reklamalar kiritilishi haqidagi xabarlarni rad etdi, WhatsApp kanallari xususiyatini ishga tushirdi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
texnologiya

Volvo va Polestar avtomobil egalari toʻxtab turganda yoki quvvat olayotganda kontentni translatsiya qilishlari mumkin

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya
texnologiya

Bose QuietComfort minigarnituralarining yangi ultra liniyasini taqdim etdi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota

Siz sog'indingiz

texnologiya

WhatsApp reklamalar kiritilishi haqidagi xabarlarni rad etdi, WhatsApp kanallari xususiyatini ishga tushirdi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
texnologiya

Volvo va Polestar avtomobil egalari toʻxtab turganda yoki quvvat olayotganda kontentni translatsiya qilishlari mumkin

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
texnologiya

Bose QuietComfort minigarnituralarining yangi ultra liniyasini taqdim etdi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
Yangiliklar

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 yangilanishi Cyberpunkdan ilhomlangan yangi mahorat daraxti imtiyozlarini taqdim etadi: Edgerunners Anime

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments