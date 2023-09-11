In September 2023, PlayStation Plus subscribers can expect an exciting lineup of games to be added to their libraries. Thanks to the efforts of serial leaker billbil-kun from Dealabs, we have a sneak peek at some of the titles that will be included.

The first standout game is NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… This is a prequel to the critically acclaimed NieR:Automata, featuring upgraded visuals, an engaging storyline, and more. Players will take on the role of a young man on a mission to save his terminally ill sister. With the help of a talking tome named Grimoire Weiss, he embarks on a search for the “Sealed verses.” This game offers a unique experience and will be a treat for fans of the NieR series.

Keyingi, bizda bor Yulduzli okean Ilohiy kuch, which follows the story of Raymond Lawrence, whose spaceship is attacked, causing him to crash land on an underdeveloped planet. Joining forces with Princess Laeticia, he sets out on an adventure to protect her homeland from an invading empire. This game promises an exciting and universe-shaking journey.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is another title to look forward to. Developed by Vanillaware, known for their work on Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, this sci-fi mystery epic weaves together thirteen intertwined stories. Combining beautiful artwork, a captivating narrative, and top-down combat against kaiju, this game has earned high praise from critics around the world.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is a turn-based strategy game that challenges players to build and lead a civilization over the ages. With great attention to detail and historical accuracy, this game will test your ability to navigate diplomacy, research technology, and conquer your enemies. The PlayStation 4 version includes the latest updates and additional content, making it the definitive edition to experience.

If you’re in the mood for some intense sniping action, Snayper Ghost Warrior shartnomalari 2 offers exactly that. Set in the modern-day Middle East, players take on the role of Raven, a contract sniper assassin, on a mission to eliminate an insidious criminal syndicate. With extreme long-range sniping and high-pressure tactical combat, this installment in the acclaimed series promises an exhilarating experience.

Finally, for those seeking a more relaxing and introspective gameplay experience, O'chirish may be the perfect choice. This zen game invites players to unpack various possessions and arrange them in a new home, creating a satisfying living space. Through this process, players uncover clues about the character whose belongings they are unpacking. With eight house moves to explore, Unpacking offers a unique and intimate storytelling experience.

September 13th is the date to mark on your calendar when PlayStation will officially unveil the full list of games coming to PlayStation Plus. These titles, ranging from Japanese gems to indie favorites, will surely provide hours of entertainment for gamers.

