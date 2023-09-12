Shahar hayoti

Oracle aktsiyalari 2-chorakdagi daromadlar to'g'risidagi zaif hisobotdan keyin tushib ketdi

Sentyabr 12, 2023
Shares of Oracle Corporation fell 10% before the opening bell following the release of its second fiscal quarter financial report. The software company reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share, slightly beating analysts’ expectations of $1.15 per share. However, revenue came in at $12.45 billion, falling short of the expected $12.47 billion.

WestRock Moves Forward with Merger as Smurfit Kappa Shares Sink

Paper and packaging company WestRock saw a 6% increase in its shares before the bell after announcing its plans to merge with Dublin-based company Smurfit Kappa. In contrast, shares of Smurfit Kappa dropped more than 8% in response to the news.

Apple Stock Rises Ahead of iPhone Launch Event

Apple’s stock experienced a slight increase before the bell leading up to the highly anticipated iPhone launch event. The event, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, generated buzz and excitement among technology enthusiasts and investors alike.

Bank of America Upgrades Cintas Stock

Cintas saw a 1% rise in premarket trading after receiving a buy rating upgrade from Bank of America. This upgrade comes as the likelihood of a soft landing economic scenario increases, highlighting the positive outlook for the stock.

Casey’s General Stores Surpasses Earnings Expectations

Retail stock Casey’s General Stores experienced a 4% increase in premarket trading after exceeding earnings expectations for the recent quarter. The company reported earnings of $4.52 per share, surpassing the anticipated $3.36 per share. While revenue slightly fell short of expectations, investors were still encouraged by the positive earnings report.

Geron Receives Upgrade from Goldman Sachs

Geron, a blood cancer treatment firm, saw a 5% increase in its stock before the bell after receiving a buy rating upgrade from Goldman Sachs. The upgrade came ahead of Geron’s 2024 drug launch, which has the potential to drive significant growth in the company’s shares, with analysts predicting a potential increase of up to 70%.

