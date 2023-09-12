Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

Mortal Kombat 1 taqdimoti treyleri Reiko va Shang Tsung o'yinlarini ochib beradi

Sentyabr 12, 2023
Mortal Kombat 1 taqdimoti treyleri Reiko va Shang Tsung o‘yinlarini ochib beradi

The latest Mortal Kombat 1 launch trailer not only gives fans a sneak peek at the gameplay for the characters Reiko and Shang Tsung, but also unveils their gruesome fatalities. The trailer showcases story elements involving the rebirth of Shang Tsung in the universe created by Fire God Liu Kang. Shang Tsung’s famous shapeshifting abilities are on full display, allowing him to morph into his opponents and copy their moves.

Shang Tsung’s fatality is particularly horrifying, as he opens a wound in his opponent’s chest and pours a foul concoction into it, unleashing a demonic horror that delivers a savage bite. This fatality has already earned the nickname of the “alien fatality” among fans.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of gameplay for Reiko, General Shao’s second-in-command. Reiko’s brutal Krushing Blow involves throwing a spear into his opponent’s chest, breaking it in two, and then impaling their skull with the remaining piece.

In addition to the gameplay footage, developer NetherRealm has also revealed a set of accessibility options for Mortal Kombat 1. These options feature audio descriptions and cues for on-screen action that play contextually during gameplay, making the game more inclusive for players with different abilities.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 14 for those with early access from the Premium Edition, and on September 19 for everyone else. Shang Tsung is a pre-order bonus, continuing the tradition of offering exclusive characters as incentives for pre-orders.

For more information about Mortal Kombat 1, fans can explore the recent announcement of Nitara joining the roster, voiced by actress Megan Fox. Additionally, there is an interview with development chief Ed Boon from gamescom, and a live-action trailer featuring Dave Bautista, paying homage to the iconic Mortal Monday TV commercial.

