Respublika qonunchilari Markaziy bankning raqamli valyutasini blokirovka qilish to'g'risidagi qonun loyihasini taqdim etishdi

ByRobert Endryu

Sentyabr 12, 2023
Republican lawmakers in the U.S. have wasted no time in bringing legislation to the House floor aimed at blocking the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). House Majority Whip Tom Emmer will reintroduce the Central Bank Digital Currency Anti-Surveillance State Act, which aims to prevent the Federal Reserve and its member banks from issuing a digital version of the dollar and using it to implement monetary policy.

CBDCs have gained popularity in recent years, with as many as 130 countries, representing 98% of the global economy, exploring digital versions of their currencies. However, they are controversial among crypto enthusiasts and conservatives because, unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, CBDCs establish a monetary link between private citizens and the government.

One of the main concerns is that governments can use CBDCs to gain unfettered access to private citizens’ financial data, leading to concerns about enhanced surveillance. Critics argue that the potential access to and exploitation of user data outweigh the benefits of low transaction costs and increased financial inclusion.

The Biden administration has stated that there are no plans to issue a CBDC, but GOP lawmakers remain skeptical due to the nascent steps taken by the Federal Reserve, such as research and pilot programs, to explore the possibility of implementing a CBDC.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer’s updated bill seeks to address the evolving digital asset policy landscape. It introduces a ban on “intermediated CBDCs,” which are issued by the Federal Reserve but managed by retail banks and other financial institutions instead of directly by the Fed. This is the model that China uses for its digital yuan.

The bill also removes a provision requiring the Fed to report CBDC pilot programs or studies to Congress, as these issues are addressed in separate bills. While anti-CBDC legislation is unlikely to pass this year due to Democratic control of the Senate and the White House, proponents of the bill hope to raise public awareness about the potential downsides of CBDCs.

The updated bill comes ahead of a House Financial Services subcommittee hearing on CBDCs, and Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler is expected to testify about his approach to digital asset regulation in front of the Senate Banking Committee.

