Google 9.0 versiyasi bilan qayta ishlab chiqilgan Pixel Camera ilovasini taqdim etadi

Viki Stavropulu

Sentyabr 11, 2023
Google is in the process of rolling out a major redesign of the Pixel Camera app with version 9.0, which requires Android 14. This update brings several notable changes to the app’s interface and functionality.

One of the key new features is a Photo/Video switcher located at the bottom of the screen. To the left of the switcher is the settings panel, which can be accessed by either tapping on it or swiping up in the viewfinder. Above the switcher is a carousel that displays various camera features.

The Photo section of the carousel includes options such as Action Pan, Long Exposure, Portrait, Night Sight, Panorama, and Photo Sphere. In the Video section, users can find options like Pan, Blur [Cinematic], Video, Slow Motion, and Time Lapse.

The Night Sight mode, which allows for better low-light photography, is now easily accessible with a swipe. The redesign also brings changes to the position of the camera roll preview and the front/rear lens switcher.

The majority of controls have been moved to the bottom of the screen for easier one-handed access. The themed icon has also been updated and is now larger. However, aside from these changes, there are no major visual differences.

The updated Pixel Camera app, version 9.0.115.561695573.37, requires Android 14 and is currently only available for Pixel users on the Beta Program. The rollout of this update began on September 7 but is not yet widely available on the Play Store. However, it can be downloaded from APKMirror.

Sources: Google News group, Telegram.



