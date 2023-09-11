Shahar hayoti

ByMamfo Breshiya

Sentyabr 11, 2023
Google Android 9.0 ni talab qiladigan 14 versiyasiga ega Pixel Camera ilovasini qayta ishlamoqda

Google is introducing a major redesign of the Pixel Camera app with version 9.0, which now requires Android 14. This update comes with a new Photo/Video switcher located at the bottom of the screen. Swiping up in the viewfinder also opens the settings panel. Users will find a carousel of available camera features after accessing the settings panel.

In the redesigned interface, the camera modes have been reorganized. The Photo modes available are Action Pan, Long Exposure, Portrait, Photo, Night Sight, Panorama, and Photo Sphere. The Video modes include Pan, Blur (Cinematic), Video, Slow Motion, and Time Lapse.

One notable improvement is that Night Sight is now just a swipe away, and video controls are spread out for easier access. The switcher is sticky and remembers the last mode used by the user, whether it was Photo or Video mode.

Additionally, this update changes the position of the camera roll preview and the front/rear lens switcher. Previously, the camera roll preview appeared at the end and the front/rear lens switcher was at the top of the screen. However, with the redesign, the front-facing camera is hidden at the top, and the camera roll preview is accessed through a long-press gesture.

Aside from these reorganizations, there are no other major visual changes. The themed icon has been updated and is now larger.

The new version of the Pixel Camera app, 9.0.115.561695573.37, is only compatible with Android 14 and will not install on older versions like Android 13. This update is currently being rolled out for Pixel users on the Beta Program. While the update started on September 7, it is not yet widely available on the Play Store. However, it can be downloaded from APKMirror.

Source: [Google News Group on Telegram](source)

By Mamfo Breshiya

