Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

texnologiya

Ma'lumotlarga ko'ra, Gearbox Studio Embracer Groupning qayta qurish harakatlaridan ta'sirlangan

ByMamfo Breshiya

Sentyabr 11, 2023
Ma'lumotlarga ko'ra, Gearbox Studio Embracer Groupning qayta qurish harakatlaridan ta'sirlangan

According to recent reports, Gearbox Studio is the latest studio to be impacted by Embracer Group’s ongoing restructuring efforts. Embracer Group had announced a comprehensive restructuring program in June to recover from its significant spending over the years and a 40 percent drop in share price following a failed strategic partnership with Savvy Games Group.

As part of the restructuring, another studio owned by Embracer, Volition Games, was shut down immediately at the end of last month. Now, Reuters reports that Gearbox may be the next studio to be let go by Embracer. Embracer is said to be working with investment banks Goldman Sachs and Aream & Co to explore the option of selling Gearbox. They have already received interest from third parties who are looking to acquire the studio.

It’s worth noting that Embracer’s share prices have seen a positive shift following this news. Gearbox, which was acquired by Embracer in 2021, had mixed results with its recent game releases. Sales of New Tales from the Borderlands were reportedly low, according to publisher Take-Two. However, another Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, exceeded expectations. CEO Randy Pitchford had previously stated that future experiences were already in development.

As a publisher, Gearbox has plans to release Hyper Light Breaker and Homeworld 3 in early 2024. More developments may arise regarding Embracer Group’s restructuring efforts and Gearbox’s future.

By Mamfo Breshiya

bog'liq Post

texnologiya

Qog'oz Mario: Nintendo Switch uchun ming yillik eshik: qimmatga tushadigan vizual yangilanishlar?

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
texnologiya

Apple atrof-muhitga ta'sirini kamaytirish uchun uglerodsiz Apple Watch Series 9 ni taqdim etdi.

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota
texnologiya

Chip Foose Hand SEMA uchun Mustang poygasi kontseptsiyasini chizadi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota

Siz sog'indingiz

texnologiya

Qog'oz Mario: Nintendo Switch uchun ming yillik eshik: qimmatga tushadigan vizual yangilanishlar?

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
texnologiya

Apple atrof-muhitga ta'sirini kamaytirish uchun uglerodsiz Apple Watch Series 9 ni taqdim etdi.

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
texnologiya

Chip Foose Hand SEMA uchun Mustang poygasi kontseptsiyasini chizadi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
texnologiya

Ish joyidagi mahsuldorlikni qanday oshirish mumkin

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments