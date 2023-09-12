Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

texnologiya

Exploring Technological Solutions to Accelerate Sustainable Development

ByRobert Endryu

Sentyabr 12, 2023
Exploring Technological Solutions to Accelerate Sustainable Development

This article highlights the need for groundbreaking technological solutions to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Specifically, two aims are outlined.

The first aim is to develop technological solutions that facilitate the measurement, reporting, verification, and certification of SDG actions. These solutions are designed to be used by UN agencies, local authorities, and civil society. By using these tools, organizations and individuals can track their progress towards the SDGs and ensure that they are making a meaningful impact. Additionally, these solutions incorporate gamification elements to increase engagement and encourage active participation in sustainable development efforts.

The second aim is to update the current Global Youth DeclarAction on Sustainable Urbanization. This declaration was adopted at the World Urban Forum XI and provides a framework for global citizens to articulate their vision for a sustainable future. The updated declaration will create “Local Pacts for the Future” that address immediate and critical concerns such as climate change. Through these pacts, individuals and local communities can make specific pledges and commitments to contribute to sustainable urbanization. These local pacts will serve as a channel for citizen engagement and will be presented at the UN Summit of the Future in 2024.

Overall, the goal of these technological solutions and updated declarations is to accelerate progress towards the SDGs by empowering individuals and communities to take action. By providing tools and frameworks for measurement, engagement, and collaboration, these initiatives aim to create a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

Ta'riflar:
– Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): a set of 17 global goals established by the United Nations in 2015 to address challenges such as poverty, inequality, and climate change.
– Gamification: the application of game elements and mechanics, such as competition and rewards, to non-game contexts to increase engagement and motivation.

manbalar:
- Hech qanday URL ko'rsatilmagan

By Robert Endryu

bog'liq Post

texnologiya

Hindiston elektron ta'lim va ish imkoniyatlarini oshirish uchun Skill India Digital dasturini ishga tushirdi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota
texnologiya

Google Gemini suhbatdosh AI dasturiga erta kirishni ta'minlaydi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya
texnologiya

Hindistonda iPhone'larning yuqori narxlari: e'tiborga olish kerak bo'lgan omillar

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota

Siz sog'indingiz

texnologiya

Hindiston elektron ta'lim va ish imkoniyatlarini oshirish uchun Skill India Digital dasturini ishga tushirdi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
Yangiliklar

Tales of Rise: Beyond the Tong DLC ​​- Epik sayohatning davomi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments
texnologiya

Google Gemini suhbatdosh AI dasturiga erta kirishni ta'minlaydi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
texnologiya

Hindistonda iPhone'larning yuqori narxlari: e'tiborga olish kerak bo'lgan omillar

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments