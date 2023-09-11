Shahar hayoti

Yangi texnologiyalar va sun'iy intellekt kuchining ochilishi

texnologiya

Haqiqiy yetakchilarni murabbiylik qilish: Yangi mavsum premyerasi 18 sentyabr

ByMamfo Breshiya

Sentyabr 11, 2023
Haqiqiy yetakchilarni murabbiylik qilish: Yangi mavsum premyerasi 18 sentyabr

Executive coach Muriel Wilkins is back with an all-new season of her podcast, Coaching Real Leaders. This season, Wilkins delves into the challenges faced by first-time managers, mid-level leaders, and executives as they navigate their careers.

Throughout the podcast, Wilkins engages in coaching conversations that address pressing career questions. Some of the topics covered include determining whether a temporary role should become permanent, evaluating one’s career progress, and building effective relationships with colleagues and superiors.

By listening to these candid coaching sessions, listeners can gain unexpected insights about themselves and discover actionable steps to move forward in their own careers. Wilkins provides guidance and support to each leader, helping them overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.

Coaching Real Leaders returns for its sixth season in September. Each episode offers a unique opportunity to learn from real-world coaching scenarios. Whether you’re a first-time manager looking for guidance or an executive seeking new strategies, this podcast is a valuable resource.

Don’t miss an episode of Coaching Real Leaders. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred podcast platform to stay updated on the latest insights from Muriel Wilkins.

manbalar:
– Coaching Real Leaders podcast by Muriel Wilkins.

By Mamfo Breshiya

bog'liq Post

texnologiya

Tranzit bilan tanishish: qo'shiqlarni uzluksiz o'tkazish uchun plagin

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
texnologiya

WhatsApp reklamalar kiritilishi haqidagi xabarlarni rad etdi, WhatsApp kanallari xususiyatini ishga tushirdi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
texnologiya

Volvo va Polestar avtomobil egalari toʻxtab turganda yoki quvvat olayotganda kontentni translatsiya qilishlari mumkin

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya

Siz sog'indingiz

texnologiya

Tranzit bilan tanishish: qo'shiqlarni uzluksiz o'tkazish uchun plagin

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
texnologiya

WhatsApp reklamalar kiritilishi haqidagi xabarlarni rad etdi, WhatsApp kanallari xususiyatini ishga tushirdi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Comments
texnologiya

Volvo va Polestar avtomobil egalari toʻxtab turganda yoki quvvat olayotganda kontentni translatsiya qilishlari mumkin

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Mamfo Breshiya 0 Comments
texnologiya

Bose QuietComfort minigarnituralarining yangi ultra liniyasini taqdim etdi

Sentyabr 15, 2023 Gabriel Bota 0 Comments